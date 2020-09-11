Landon Johnson was part of a golden era for Purdue football from 2000-2003. And he’ll always remember it.

“Oh, no doubt,” said Johnson. “That was a special time.”

Johnson arrived at Purdue in the fall of 2000 as one of the most touted players to sign with the program in years. The 6-2, 238-pound Johnson came to West Lafayette from Coronado High in Lubbock, Texas. And he had a long list of suitors. But he tabbed the Boilermakers



Johnson became a regular quickly for a Boilermaker defense that teemed with talent, playing alongside the likes of fellow linebackers Joe Odom, Gilbert Gardner and Niko Koutouvides—among others—during his tenure at Purdue.

Johnson was a third-round pick by the Bengals in the 2004 NFL Draft. He played seven seasons in the NFL, suiting up for the Panthers and Lions in addition to the Bengals in a career that ended after the 2010 season.

GoldandBlack.com caught up with the 39-year-old Johnson.

GoldandBlack.com: Where are you living?

Johnson: The Cincinnati area, teaching high school ninth grade science at Fairfield (Ohio) Freshman School.

GoldandBlack.com: How long have you been doing that?

Johnson: For about the past seven years. I’ve been teaching for nine years total, but for the last seven here.

GoldandBlack.com: Are you coaching?

Johnson: No. I coached one season, but it is too much time away from home. I had a young son at the time. By the time I got home, it was time for him to go to bed. I might get back into it when the kids get older.

GoldandBlack.com: Are you married? Children?



Johnson: I have been married 11 years. I have three boys. My oldest Braden is 8, Deacon is 6 and Grayson is about to turn 5.

GoldandBlack.com: Did you ever leave Cincinnati after playing for the Bengals?

Johnson: We lived in Charlotte for five years and then came back to Cincinnati.

Story continues below photo

