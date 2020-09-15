 Purdue University football basketball
University Book Store Headlines: 9.15.2020

Alan Karpick • GoldandBlack
Publisher
@AlanKarpick
Karpick has been publisher of Gold and Black Illustrated/GoldandBlack.com since 1996 and has seen (not all in person) most every Boilermaker football and men's basketball game dating back to 1966.

PURDUE FOOTBALL

Dream Season Voting: Week 2 -- Purduesports.com

Purdue in the pros - Week 1 - GoldandBlack.com


PURDUE BASKETBALL

One of the big questions: The leadership void - GoldandBlack.com

\What if Gene Keady had left for Arizona State - GoldandBlack.com

Purdue women get Canadian guard - Indystar

Whilby to sit out due to Covid - Journal & Courier

Mackey Arena to be vote center for general election - Journal & Courier

PURDUE RECRUITING

Commitment results - GoldandBlack.com

OTHER SPORTS AND RELATED

Purdue athletes given day off on Nov. 3 for voting - Journal & Courier

Purdue ranked No. 17 school, top 5 in innovation - Journal & Courier

BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY

John Hoogendoorn (1974) Offensive Tackle, Football

Adam Wolf (1986) Wide Receiver, Football

Henry Lorenzen (1990) Center, Football

{{ article.author_name }}