PURDUE FOOTBALL
Dream Season Voting: Week 2 -- Purduesports.com
Purdue in the pros - Week 1 - GoldandBlack.com
PURDUE BASKETBALL
One of the big questions: The leadership void - GoldandBlack.com
\What if Gene Keady had left for Arizona State - GoldandBlack.com
Purdue women get Canadian guard - Indystar
Whilby to sit out due to Covid - Journal & Courier
Mackey Arena to be vote center for general election - Journal & Courier
PURDUE RECRUITING
Commitment results - GoldandBlack.com
OTHER SPORTS AND RELATED
Purdue athletes given day off on Nov. 3 for voting - Journal & Courier
Purdue ranked No. 17 school, top 5 in innovation - Journal & Courier
BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY
John Hoogendoorn (1974) Offensive Tackle, Football
Adam Wolf (1986) Wide Receiver, Football
Henry Lorenzen (1990) Center, Football
