Find out more about our sponsor, University Book Store

Gold and Black Radio podcast, with @KyleCharters79 talking to @TomDienhart1 about Big Ten restart plans and to @brianneubert about how we got here https://t.co/M4ZjmijWh2 — GoldandBlack.com (@GoldandBlackcom) September 14, 2020

PURDUE FOOTBALL

Dream Season Voting: Week 2 -- Purduesports.com Purdue in the pros - Week 1 - GoldandBlack.com



PURDUE BASKETBALL

One of the big questions: The leadership void - GoldandBlack.com \What if Gene Keady had left for Arizona State - GoldandBlack.com Purdue women get Canadian guard - Indystar Whilby to sit out due to Covid - Journal & Courier Mackey Arena to be vote center for general election - Journal & Courier

PURDUE RECRUITING

Commitment results - GoldandBlack.com

BREAKING: Mackey Arena will be a vote center for the 2020 General Election, a Purdue Votes official confirmed today. Fifteen to 20 voting machines will be available for one day of early voting and on Election Day.https://t.co/IkinymhNtV — Purdue Exponent (@purdueexponent) September 14, 2020

OTHER SPORTS AND RELATED

Purdue athletes given day off on Nov. 3 for voting - Journal & Courier Purdue ranked No. 17 school, top 5 in innovation - Journal & Courier

BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY