PURDUE FOOTBALL
Upon Further Review: Purdue-Nevada — GoldandBlack.com ($)
GoldandBlack.com post-game coverage — 10 things | Blog | Freshmen | Video | Data Driven | 3-2-1 | Report Card
Enough blame to share in Purdue meltdown loss — Journal and Courier ($)
Nevada stuns Purdue on last-second kick — Reno Gazette-Journal
The Rundown: Week 1 standouts and defining moments — SI.com
David Blough acquired by Detroit, and makes the active roster — Detroit Free Press
PURDUE BASKETBALL
Bracketology: Purdue a 3 seed to face Charleston in St. Louis — ESPN.com
Candid Coaches: Toughest coach to prepare for — CBS Sports
Scouting breakdown & recruiting updates on Maliq Carr, Bryce Austin & more #Purdue targets from this past weekend, via @JoshHelmholdt: https://t.co/Wz9GB1E5Rr pic.twitter.com/fd0wR1P3wa— Rivals (@Rivals) September 2, 2019
PURDUE RECRUITING
Scouting Maliq Carr, Bryce Austin and other Purdue targets in Michigan — Rivals.com ($)
Carr breaks down final two — Rivals.com ($)
OTHER
Volleyball: Purdue opens season with win over Ball State — PurdueSports.com
Soccer: Purdue rallies to beat Iowa State — PurdueSports.com
Golf: Boilermakers surge to lead at Island Resort Intercollegiate — PurdueSports.com
Golf: Purdue men open fall season in Michigan — PurdueSports.com
BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY
Steve Murphy (1950) Defensive Back, Football
Ed Patton (1953) Quarterback, Football
Seth Morris (1979) Offensive Tackle, Football
