{{ timeAgo('2019-09-02 00:13:35 -0500') }} football Edit

University Book Store Headlines: 9.2.2019

PURDUE FOOTBALL

Upon Further Review: Purdue-Nevada — GoldandBlack.com ($)

GoldandBlack.com post-game coverage — 10 things | Blog | Freshmen | Video | Data Driven | 3-2-1 | Report Card

Enough blame to share in Purdue meltdown loss — Journal and Courier ($)

Nevada stuns Purdue on last-second kick — Reno Gazette-Journal

The Rundown: Week 1 standouts and defining moments — SI.com

David Blough acquired by Detroit, and makes the active roster — Detroit Free Press


PURDUE BASKETBALL

Bracketology: Purdue a 3 seed to face Charleston in St. Louis — ESPN.com

Candid Coaches: Toughest coach to prepare for — CBS Sports

PURDUE RECRUITING

Scouting Maliq Carr, Bryce Austin and other Purdue targets in Michigan — Rivals.com ($)

Carr breaks down final two — Rivals.com ($)

OTHER

Volleyball: Purdue opens season with win over Ball State — PurdueSports.com

Soccer: Purdue rallies to beat Iowa State — PurdueSports.com

Golf: Boilermakers surge to lead at Island Resort Intercollegiate — PurdueSports.com

Golf: Purdue men open fall season in Michigan — PurdueSports.com

BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY

Steve Murphy (1950) Defensive Back, Football

Ed Patton (1953) Quarterback, Football

Seth Morris (1979) Offensive Tackle, Football

