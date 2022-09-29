News More News
University Book Store Headlines: 9.29.2022

- - • GoldandBlack
GoldandBlack.com staff

PURDUE FOOTBALL

The 3-2-1: Checking under the hood one month into the season - GoldandBlack.com

Weekly Word: Minnesota, Purdue's frontcourt and more - GoldandBlack.com

Durham returns to scene of offensive PI call: 'I haven't really let it go' - GoldandBlack.com

Chariot Auto Group Presents Purdue in the Pros: Week 3 - GoldandBlack.com

Pac-12 may collapse if Big Ten expands - CBSSports.com

Can Kansas fend off Lance Leipold suitors? - CBSSports.com

Week 4 overreaction: Which programs should have pride or panic & is Minnesota legit? - Yahoo.com

Game 5 Prep: Football Begins October at #21 Minnesota - PurdueSports.com

CFP management committee meeting ends with no decision on early expansion to 12-team format - ESPN.com

College football Bottom 10 - ESPN.com

PURDUE BASKETBALL

GoldandBlack.com weekly chat transcript - GoldandBlack.com

PURDUE RECRUITING

Couple thoughts on Kanon Catchings - GoldandBlack.com

OLYMPIC SPORTS/OTHER

Always Aggressive Podcast: Season 4, Episode 4 - PurdueSports.com

Purdue Hosts Nebraska in Hammer Down Cancer Game on BTN - PurdueSports.com

Women's basketball visual roster - GoldandBlackcom

Purdue women's basketball primer: Four questions as official practice opens - JCOnline.com

PURDUE BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY

Dan Palombizio (1962) Forward, Men's Basketball

Aaron Hall (1973) Linebacker, Football

Dan Maly (1975) Offensive Tackle, Football

Edwin Watson (1976) Running Back, Football

Mackenzie Curless (1976) Forward, Women's Basketball

Sam Garvin (1998) Offensive Line, Football

Nick Sipe (1998) Quarterback, Football

