University Book Store Headlines: 9.29.2022
To learn more about University Book Store click here
PURDUE FOOTBALL
The 3-2-1: Checking under the hood one month into the season - GoldandBlack.com
Weekly Word: Minnesota, Purdue's frontcourt and more - GoldandBlack.com
Durham returns to scene of offensive PI call: 'I haven't really let it go' - GoldandBlack.com
Chariot Auto Group Presents Purdue in the Pros: Week 3 - GoldandBlack.com
Pac-12 may collapse if Big Ten expands - CBSSports.com
Can Kansas fend off Lance Leipold suitors? - CBSSports.com
Week 4 overreaction: Which programs should have pride or panic & is Minnesota legit? - Yahoo.com
Game 5 Prep: Football Begins October at #21 Minnesota - PurdueSports.com
CFP management committee meeting ends with no decision on early expansion to 12-team format - ESPN.com
College football Bottom 10 - ESPN.com
PURDUE BASKETBALL
Weekly Word: Minnesota, Purdue's frontcourt and more - GoldandBlack.com
GoldandBlack.com weekly chat transcript - GoldandBlack.com
PURDUE RECRUITING
Couple thoughts on Kanon Catchings - GoldandBlack.com
OLYMPIC SPORTS/OTHER
Always Aggressive Podcast: Season 4, Episode 4 - PurdueSports.com
Purdue Hosts Nebraska in Hammer Down Cancer Game on BTN - PurdueSports.com
Women's basketball visual roster - GoldandBlackcom
Purdue women's basketball primer: Four questions as official practice opens - JCOnline.com
PURDUE BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY
Dan Palombizio (1962) Forward, Men's Basketball
Aaron Hall (1973) Linebacker, Football
Dan Maly (1975) Offensive Tackle, Football
Edwin Watson (1976) Running Back, Football
Mackenzie Curless (1976) Forward, Women's Basketball
Sam Garvin (1998) Offensive Line, Football
Nick Sipe (1998) Quarterback, Football
Membership Info: Sign up for GoldandBlack.com now | Why join? | Questions?
Follow GoldandBlack.com: Twitter | Facebook | YouTube
More: Gold and Black Illustrated/Gold and Black Express | Subscribe to our podcast
Copyright, Boilers, Inc. 2022. All Rights Reserved. Reproducing or using editorial or graphical content, in whole or in part, without permission, is strictly prohibited.