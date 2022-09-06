News More News
{{ timeAgo('2022-09-06 23:29:47 -0500') }} football Edit

University Book Store Headlines: 9.7.2022

- - • GoldandBlack
GoldandBlack.com staff

Find out more about our sponsor, University Book Store

PURDUE FOOTBALL

How many catches can Charlie Jones make in 2022? — GoldandBlack.com ($)

Number Crunching: Week 1 — GoldandBlack.com ($)

More touches for Tyrone Tracy part of the plan — Journal and Courier ($)

PURDUE BASKETBALL

Healthy again, Purdue's Caleb Furst prepares for more — GoldandBlack.com ($)

Bracketology: Purdue an 8 seed — ESPN.com

NBA rookie of the year race — CBS Sports

Candid Coaches: Which league has the brightest future? — CBS Sports

BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY

Casey Moore (1961) Offensive Guard, Football

Andy Wilson (1964) Linebacker, Football

Mark Kerce (1965) Tight End, Football

Sean Robinson (1991) Quarterback, Football

Kayana Traylor (1999) Guard, Women's Basketball

Tyler Trent (Dec. 1/1/2019) (1998) Inspirational fan

Membership Info: Sign up for GoldandBlack.com now | Why join? | Questions?

Follow GoldandBlack.com: Twitter | Facebook | YouTube

More: Gold and Black Illustrated/Gold and Black Express | Subscribe to our podcast

Copyright, Boilers, Inc. 2022. All Rights Reserved. Reproducing or using editorial or graphical content, in whole or in part, without permission, is strictly prohibited.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}