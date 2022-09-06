University Book Store Headlines: 9.7.2022
PURDUE FOOTBALL
How many catches can Charlie Jones make in 2022? — GoldandBlack.com ($)
Number Crunching: Week 1 — GoldandBlack.com ($)
More touches for Tyrone Tracy part of the plan — Journal and Courier ($)
PURDUE BASKETBALL
Healthy again, Purdue's Caleb Furst prepares for more — GoldandBlack.com ($)
Bracketology: Purdue an 8 seed — ESPN.com
NBA rookie of the year race — CBS Sports
Candid Coaches: Which league has the brightest future? — CBS Sports
BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY
Casey Moore (1961) Offensive Guard, Football
Andy Wilson (1964) Linebacker, Football
Mark Kerce (1965) Tight End, Football
Sean Robinson (1991) Quarterback, Football
Kayana Traylor (1999) Guard, Women's Basketball
Tyler Trent (Dec. 1/1/2019) (1998) Inspirational fan
