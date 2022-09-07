University Book Store Headlines: 9.8.2022
Find out more about our sponsor, University Book Store
PURDUE FOOTBALL
Weekly Word: Purdue's fourth-quarter offense, running game and more — GoldandBlack.com ($)
Purdue looks to wrap up tackling issues — GoldandBlack.com
Todd Golden: Is this the year for an ISU breakthrough? — Terre Haute Star
PURDUE BASKETBALL
Women's Basketball: Purdue's Big Ten schedule released — PurdueSports.com
OTHER PURDUE SPORTS
David Boudia retiring from competition — Indianapolis Star
Soccer: Purdue welcomes No. 9 Notre Dame to Folk Field — PurdueSports.com
Baseball: Fall ball schedule announced — PurdueSports.com
BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY
Mark Collingsworth (1965) Linebacker, Football
Peyton Minter (1969) Linebacker, Football
Drew Rucks (1982) Linebacker , Football
Derek Benson (1985) Wide Receiver, Football
Eric McDaniel (1990) Defensive Tackle, Football
Membership Info: Sign up for GoldandBlack.com now | Why join? | Questions?
Follow GoldandBlack.com: Twitter | Facebook | YouTube
More: Gold and Black Illustrated/Gold and Black Express | Subscribe to our podcast
Copyright, Boilers, Inc. 2022. All Rights Reserved. Reproducing or using editorial or graphical content, in whole or in part, without permission, is strictly prohibited.