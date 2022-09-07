Find out more about our sponsor, University Book Store

PURDUE FOOTBALL

Weekly Word: Purdue's fourth-quarter offense, running game and more — GoldandBlack.com ($) Purdue looks to wrap up tackling issues — GoldandBlack.com Todd Golden: Is this the year for an ISU breakthrough? — Terre Haute Star

PURDUE BASKETBALL

Women's Basketball: Purdue's Big Ten schedule released — PurdueSports.com

OTHER PURDUE SPORTS

David Boudia retiring from competition — Indianapolis Star Soccer: Purdue welcomes No. 9 Notre Dame to Folk Field — PurdueSports.com Baseball: Fall ball schedule announced — PurdueSports.com

BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY