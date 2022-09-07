News More News
University Book Store Headlines: 9.8.2022

PURDUE FOOTBALL

Weekly Word: Purdue's fourth-quarter offense, running game and more — GoldandBlack.com ($)

Purdue looks to wrap up tackling issues — GoldandBlack.com

Todd Golden: Is this the year for an ISU breakthrough? — Terre Haute Star

PURDUE BASKETBALL

Women's Basketball: Purdue's Big Ten schedule released — PurdueSports.com

OTHER PURDUE SPORTS

David Boudia retiring from competition — Indianapolis Star

Soccer: Purdue welcomes No. 9 Notre Dame to Folk Field — PurdueSports.com

Baseball: Fall ball schedule announced — PurdueSports.com

BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY

Mark Collingsworth (1965) Linebacker, Football

Peyton Minter (1969) Linebacker, Football

Drew Rucks (1982) Linebacker , Football

Derek Benson (1985) Wide Receiver, Football

Eric McDaniel (1990) Defensive Tackle, Football

