{{ timeAgo('2020-01-14 05:59:03 -0600') }} football Edit

University Book Store Headlines: 1.14.2020

University Book Store, Purdue Boilermakers basketball
In case you couldn't stay up past halftime....

Purdue Basketball

Upon further review: Michigan State - GoldandBlack.com

Williams named Big Ten co-player of the week - GoldandBlack.com

Gold and Black Radio: Purdue pummels MSU - GoldandBlack.com

No rest for the weary in hoops - Exponent

Boudreaux delivers at both ends of the floor - Journal & Courier

Emotional week helps Purdue build its fight - Journal & Courier

Daniels launches t-shirts - Journal & Courier

Purdue Football

Bell, Karlaftis named Freshman AA - WLFI.com | Journal & Courier

Boilermakers 500:1 pick to win it all next year.

Purdue Recruiting

Recruiting roundup: Weekend visitors, football and more - GoldandBlack.com

Preston Terrell breaks down Purdue commitment - Rivals.com

Olympic/Other

Swimmer Audrey Crowel commits to Purdue - Swim/Swam

2020 schedule unveiled - Purduesports.com

Anthony Chambers turns 38 today. The JC transfer receiver was a primary target of Kyle Orton in 2003.
Purdue Boilermakers Born Today

Dave Grote (1963) Offensive Tackle, Football

Melina Griffin (1973) Guard, Women's Basketball

Anthony Chambers (1982) Wide Receiver, Football

