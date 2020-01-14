In case you couldn't stay up past halftime....

Purdue Basketball

Nice night for @ETwaun55 in a win over the Pistons.



✔️: 16 points

✔️: 7 rebounds

✔️: 3 assists pic.twitter.com/47bX2r9QOq — Purdue Mens Basketball (@BoilerBall) January 14, 2020

Purdue Football

ICYMI earlier this evening...



HOT OFF THE PRESSES from @SuperBookUSA!!!



Opening futures odds to win the 2021 #CFBPlayoff Championship: pic.twitter.com/be7FGKjQi6 — Covers (@Covers) January 14, 2020

Boilermakers 500:1 pick to win it all next year.

This list without Tony Dorsett is laughable. https://t.co/VaaUdpx2AH — Michael DeCourcy (@tsnmike) January 14, 2020

Purdue Recruiting

Recruiting roundup: Weekend visitors, football and more - GoldandBlack.com Preston Terrell breaks down Purdue commitment - Rivals.com

Olympic/Other

Swimmer Audrey Crowel commits to Purdue - Swim/Swam 2020 schedule unveiled - Purduesports.com

Anthony Chambers turns 38 today. The JC transfer receiver was a primary target of Kyle Orton in 2003.

Purdue Boilermakers Born Today