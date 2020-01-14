University Book Store Headlines: 1.14.2020
Purdue Basketball
Nice night for @ETwaun55 in a win over the Pistons.— Purdue Mens Basketball (@BoilerBall) January 14, 2020
✔️: 16 points
✔️: 7 rebounds
✔️: 3 assists pic.twitter.com/47bX2r9QOq
Upon further review: Michigan State - GoldandBlack.com
Williams named Big Ten co-player of the week - GoldandBlack.com
Gold and Black Radio: Purdue pummels MSU - GoldandBlack.com
No rest for the weary in hoops - Exponent
Boudreaux delivers at both ends of the floor - Journal & Courier
Emotional week helps Purdue build its fight - Journal & Courier
Daniels launches t-shirts - Journal & Courier
Purdue Football
Bell, Karlaftis named Freshman AA - WLFI.com | Journal & Courier
ICYMI earlier this evening...— Covers (@Covers) January 14, 2020
HOT OFF THE PRESSES from @SuperBookUSA!!!
Opening futures odds to win the 2021 #CFBPlayoff Championship: pic.twitter.com/be7FGKjQi6
Boilermakers 500:1 pick to win it all next year.
This list without Tony Dorsett is laughable. https://t.co/VaaUdpx2AH— Michael DeCourcy (@tsnmike) January 14, 2020
Purdue Recruiting
Recruiting roundup: Weekend visitors, football and more - GoldandBlack.com
Preston Terrell breaks down Purdue commitment - Rivals.com
Olympic/Other
Swimmer Audrey Crowel commits to Purdue - Swim/Swam
2020 schedule unveiled - Purduesports.com
Purdue Boilermakers Born Today
Dave Grote (1963) Offensive Tackle, Football
Melina Griffin (1973) Guard, Women's Basketball
Anthony Chambers (1982) Wide Receiver, Football
