University Bookstore Headlines: 12.17.2019
Purdue Basketball
Game 11: Purdue vs. Ohio: GoldandBlack.com | Purduesports.com
How to watch: Purdue vs. Ohio - Journal & Courier
Upon further review: Purdue vs. Nebraska - GoldandBlack.com
Gold and Black Radio: Purdue falters at Nebraska - GoldandBlack.com
Keady corner podcast - Purduesports.com
Purdue Football
Sindelar will not play in 2020 - GoldandBlack.com | Journal & Courier | Journal Gazette
Exit interview: Tario Fuller - GoldandBlack.com
Brees breaks Manning's mark - ESPN | Yahoo
Brees goes 29 for 30, breaks record - NBC
Anderson's career day will force Redskins into decision about Kerrigan - Redskins Wire
Congrats drew!! Couldn’t be more deserving. Passing Peyton in anything is an incredible achievement and your records will be tough to beat! But it’s worth trying 😉— Tom Brady (@TomBrady) December 17, 2019
"I wouldn't be here without Sean (Payton),"— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) December 17, 2019
Drew Brees reflecting on the impact his coach has had on him #Saints pic.twitter.com/MfKq3ZuEvo
December 17, 2019
Olympic/Other
Divers well represented at nationals - Purduesports.com
IU AD Glass to retire - The Hoosier
Purdue Boilermakers Born Today
Tom Bayless (1947) Offensive End, Football
Morgan Burke (1951) Athletics Director, Administration
Marty Savage (1956) Offensive Tackle, Football
Jon Kitchel (1959) Forward, Men's Basketball
Dwayne O'Connor (1967) Tight End, Football
Mike Martin (1971) Wide Receiver, Football
Greg Orton (1986) Wide Receiver, Football
