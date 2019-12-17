News More News
University Bookstore Headlines: 12.17.2019

University Book Store, Purdue Boilermakers basketball
Purdue Basketball

Game 11: Purdue vs. Ohio: GoldandBlack.com | Purduesports.com

How to watch: Purdue vs. Ohio - Journal & Courier

Upon further review: Purdue vs. Nebraska - GoldandBlack.com

Gold and Black Radio: Purdue falters at Nebraska - GoldandBlack.com

Keady corner podcast - Purduesports.com

Purdue Football

Sindelar will not play in 2020 - GoldandBlack.com | Journal & Courier | Journal Gazette

Exit interview: Tario Fuller - GoldandBlack.com

Brees breaks Manning's mark - ESPN | Yahoo

Brees goes 29 for 30, breaks record - NBC

Anderson's career day will force Redskins into decision about Kerrigan - Redskins Wire

Olympic/Other

Divers well represented at nationals - Purduesports.com

IU AD Glass to retire - The Hoosier

Purdue Boilermakers Born Today

Tom Bayless (1947) Offensive End, Football

Morgan Burke (1951) Athletics Director, Administration

Marty Savage (1956) Offensive Tackle, Football

Jon Kitchel (1959) Forward, Men's Basketball

Dwayne O'Connor (1967) Tight End, Football

Mike Martin (1971) Wide Receiver, Football

Greg Orton (1986) Wide Receiver, Football

