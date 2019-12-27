There’s nothing @RodWoodson26 can’t do. 🐐 👉 set 13 individual titles from 1983-86 👉 All-American 👉 set an NCAA record in the 60m hurdles 👉 Super Bowl XXXV Champion 👉 1993 @NFL Defensive POY 👉 College/Pro Football HOFs and now ... 👉 @ESPNCFB ’s All-Time All-American Team pic.twitter.com/v6b18PKcbD

