University Bookstore Headlines: 12.27.19
Gold and Black Report: Dec. 27, 2019
2️⃣0️⃣9️⃣ for the King of Mackey. pic.twitter.com/Vag7MkGyT5— Purdue Mens Basketball (@BoilerBall) December 27, 2019
Purdue Basketball
Wheeler continues to work on shot - Journal & Courier
Projecting women's basketball 2020 Big Ten standings - The Gazette
.@AlanKarpick on the Morning Drive https://t.co/PsuadjfFPf— 101.7 The Hammer 🔨 (@1017TheHammer) December 27, 2019
Purdue Football
Exit interview: Kai Higgins - GoldandBlack.com
ICMY: Exit Interview: Matt McCann - GoldandBlack.com
Purdue in the Pros Week 16: GoldandBlack.com
Karlaftis makes Rivals.com top 3 - Rivals.com
There’s nothing @RodWoodson26 can’t do. 🐐— Purdue Football (@BoilerFootball) December 26, 2019
👉 set 13 individual titles from 1983-86
👉 All-American
👉 set an NCAA record in the 60m hurdles
👉 Super Bowl XXXV Champion
👉 1993 @NFL Defensive POY
👉 College/Pro Football HOFs
and now ...
👉 @ESPNCFB’s All-Time All-American Team pic.twitter.com/v6b18PKcbD
Olympic/Other
ICYMI: Purdue AD Mike Bobinski on facilities, Painter and Brohm - GoldandBlack.com
ICYMI: Bobinski on student welfare - GoldandBlack.com
Swimming takes off for Florida for training trip - Purduesports.com
Wrestling off to Midlands - Purduesports.com
Purdue Boilermakers Born Today
Randy Minniear (1943) Halfback, Football
Bob Yunaska (1946) Linebacker, Football
Kevin Wolthausen (1957) Assistant Coach, Football
Jameson Evans (1982) Wide Receiver, Football
Basil Smotherman (1994) Forward, Men's Basketball
Purdue Boilermakers Born Saturday, Dec. 28
Billy Dicken (1974) Quarterback, Football
Alex Tone (1978) Strong Safety, Football
Jimmy Herman (1993) Linebacker, Football
Purdue Boilermakers Born Sunday, Dec. 29
John Pawlus (1965) Kicker, Football
Ashante Woodyard (1978) Cornerback, Football
