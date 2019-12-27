EXIT INTERVIEWS: Tario Fuller | Richie Worship | Elijah Sindelar | Brycen Hopkins | Markus Bailey | Matt McCann



Kai Higgins leaves Purdue knowing he helped lay a foundation for the program.

He arrived from Chaffey Community College in California as part of Jeff Brohm's first recruiting class. And Higgins joined the rotation quickly, playing in 11 games and working at end.

The 6-4, 280-pound Pomona, Calif., native leaves West Lafayette having made 50 career tackles with two sacks and 22 starts. He also tallied two interceptions. Higgins' best season came in 2018, when he started all 13 games and finished with 30 tackles with two interceptions, three TFLs and a sack. This past season, Higgins made 18 tackles with 3.5 TFLs and a sack. He also showed his versatility in 2019 by playing at tackle in addition to end. In fact, Higgins started the final nine games at tackle.



GoldandBlack.com conducted an Exit Interview with Higgins.

GoldandBlack.com: How would you assess your career?

Higgins: I learned a lot of lessons and I am happy about my career. I wish I would have accomplished a little more. But I wouldn’t change anything. It taught me some valuable things not only in the game of football, but in life, as well.

GoldandBlack.com: What was the highlight during your tenure?

Higgins: Probably that first year (2017) when we won the bowl game (Foster Farms vs. Arizona). That was the first season that we won. It was just special. Coach (Jeff) Brohm came in and he changed the culture instantly. That was real special to me. I really cherished it.

GoldandBlack.com: What was your best performance?

Higgins: My best game was probably last year (2018) against Eastern Michigan, stat-wise. I had a pick and a sack and a couple of tackles and an interception. But we still lost the game. So, I was kind of disappointed by that.

GoldandBlack.com: Who influenced you the most during your time in West Lafayette?

Higgins: I would say the coaches. Coach Brohm came in and his mind-set was to win. The main goal for him was to win at all costs. I liked that and took a hold of that. I tried to make that my embodiment.

GoldandBlack.com: Were you OK with playing some tackle this past season?

Higgins: I really enjoyed it. It taught me some fundamentals to play defensive line. And basically, depth-wise, we weren’t where we needed to be. George (Karlaftis) can handle himself on the edge and we have Derrick (Barnes) at the "Leo." So, I had no problem playing 3-tech. Whatever to help our team win. I was the best person for the job at the time. And I just stepped up to the challenge.

GoldandBlack.com: What type of d-line can fans expect in 2020?

Higgins: The addition of (tackle) Lorenzo (Neal) coming back is huge to this line. And now that these guys are gonna have a full year together and playing with the addition of the freshmen coming in, it should be a good line. We will have that depth we were looking for these past three years. I am really excited to see what they are gonna do.

GoldandBlack.com: Who are some of the young linemen fans should keep an eye on?

Higgins: I would keep an eye out for (sophomore) Jack Sullivan. He was the backup 3-tech (tackle). I feel like he’s gonna have a big year next year in the rotation.

GoldandBlack.com: What's next for you?

Higgins: I am training for the NFL and pro day. I am training to be a defensive end. I am at TNT Facility in San Dimas, Calif. I am back home. I am really just focused on getting my technique down, getting my 40 (yard dash time) down and vertical (up).

GoldandBlack.com: What are you hearing from pro scouts?

Higgins: A couple of teams have spoken with me. You never know what is going to happen. It’s a business. It’s a dream. And if I get drafted, it would be a dream come true. I am working every day and playing it by ear.

GoldandBlack.com: Have you earned your degree?

Higgins: I will graduate in May. I will take an on-line class that allows me to be away (and finish). My degree will be in selling and sales management with a minor in communications.

GoldandBlack.com: Any parting words for Purdue fans?

Higgins: It has been a ride. Those last three years, (Purdue) took a chance on me, taking me out of junior college. I just can’t thank them enough to put me in position to try for a spot in the NFL and teach me all the lessons I learned. I really appreciate Coach Brohm, all he has done for me. And all I can say is “Boiler Up.”