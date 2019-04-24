(GoldandBlack.com)

INDIANAPOLIS — This weekend, during its spring evaluation window, Purdue will keep a close eye on Kiyron Powell.

And the Evansville Bosse big man seems to be looking forward to it.

"I'm really getting heavy interest from Purdue and their program, and I'm really excited to see them," Powell said at this weekend's Indy Heat-Gym Rats Shootout in Indianapolis, "because I feel like their school is a great fit."