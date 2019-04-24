(GoldandBlack.com)

Update and video: In-state big man Kiyron Powell watched closely by Purdue
Breakdown ($): 2020 recruiting for Purdue | Five Questions
INDIANAPOLIS — This weekend, during its spring evaluation window, Purdue will keep a close eye on Kiyron Powell.
And the Evansville Bosse big man seems to be looking forward to it.
"I'm really getting heavy interest from Purdue and their program, and I'm really excited to see them," Powell said at this weekend's Indy Heat-Gym Rats Shootout in Indianapolis, "because I feel like their school is a great fit."
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news