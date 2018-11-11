Upon Further Review Week 11
After watching the game broadcast, we take a more detailed look at certain aspects of Purdue's 38-36 win over Iowa.
Defense - how and why Jacob Thieneman makes the run fits work
Ladies and gentlemen, we may have discovered Purdue's most valuable defensive player on Saturday.
Jacob Thieneman's skills, football intelligence and intangible qualities as a leader were evident in his absence during Purdue's 41-10 blowout loss at Minnesota. How was this apparent? Navon Mosley and Markus Bailey both said it after the game as bluntly as possible. Thieneman is partially responsible for getting Purdue players lined up properly before the snap and then after the snap, the safety is usually in charge of making a play on a tailback after all the possible holes are plugged.
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news