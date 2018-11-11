Ladies and gentlemen, we may have discovered Purdue's most valuable defensive player on Saturday.

Jacob Thieneman's skills, football intelligence and intangible qualities as a leader were evident in his absence during Purdue's 41-10 blowout loss at Minnesota. How was this apparent? Navon Mosley and Markus Bailey both said it after the game as bluntly as possible. Thieneman is partially responsible for getting Purdue players lined up properly before the snap and then after the snap, the safety is usually in charge of making a play on a tailback after all the possible holes are plugged.