Much has been made of Purdue's issues in the secondary in this matchup and while we'll get to that, we thought the best starting point would be the area improvement came from Nick Holt's group - the pass rush.

After being shut out in the sacks department last week against Northwestern, Purdue registered six in its Week 2 matchup vs. Eastern Michigan. In fact, the first defensive snap of the game was a sack by Kai Higgins. Most of the Purdue pressure came from up the middle as Holt found a couple effective blitz schemes for Cornel Jones and Markus Bailey.