Upside for 2022 WR commit Curtis Deville 'is just tremendous'

Purdue landed a big commitment last Friday when receiver Curtis Deville pledged to the Boilermakers.

Deville was the top wideout on Purdue’s board, and it landed the 6-2, 190-pound Rivals.com three-star prospect from Iowa (La.) High School.



He’s the first pure wideout in the Boilermakers’ Class of 2022, which now sits at 13 commits. Deville also is the third commitment from Louisiana, joining linebacker Roman Pitre (Baton Rouge) and center Malachi Preciado (New Orleans) as pledges from the Bayou State.

Deville officially visited Purdue the second weekend of June and picked the Boilermakers over Florida State, Louisville, Tulane, Marshall and Memphis, among others.

Deville made 19 receptions for 313 yards and four touchdowns for the Yellow Jackets in 2019. Last season, he made 29 catches for 480 yards in just six games.

GoldandBlack.com spoke to Tommy Johns, the head coach at Iowa High School, to learn more about Deville.