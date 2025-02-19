Advertisement
Published Feb 19, 2025
VIDEO: Katie Gearlds, Purdue players talk loss to Minnesota
Dub Jellison  •  BoilerUpload
Staff Writer
Twitter
@DubJellison

Following Purdue women’s basketball’s loss to Minnesota on Wednesday night, head coach Katie Gearlds, Rashunda Jones and Kendall Puryear speak to the media.

Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
