Published Nov 18, 2024
VIDEO: Katie Gearlds, Rashunda Jones & Reagan Bass on Bellarmine win
Dub Jellison  •  BoilerUpload
Staff Writer
@DubJellison

Purdue head coach Katie Gearlds, guard Rashunda Jones and forward Reagan Bass talk to the media following the Boilermakers’ 78-67 win over Bellarmine.

Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
