Published Nov 5, 2024
VIDEO: Purdue rush ends Will Heldt and Jireh Ojata pre-Ohio State
Dub Jellison  •  BoilerUpload
@DubJellison

Purdue rush ends Will Heldt and Jireh Ojata speak to the media ahead of the Boilers’ trip to Ohio State this weekend.

Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
