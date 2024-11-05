VIDEO: Purdue rush ends Will Heldt and Jireh Ojata pre-Ohio State

in other news
Purdue Football Opponent First Look: Ohio State Buckeyes
Boiler Upload takes a first look at Ohio State ahead of Purdue's matchup with the Buckeyes on Saturday.
Game Preview: Purdue vs. Texas A&M Corpus Christi
Purdue's season opens at home against Texas A&M Corpus Christi.
Matt Painter provides redshirt clarity; uncertainty
Matt Painter names one redshirt before the start of the season while he waits on another decision.
Trey Kaufman-Renn's waited a long time, his time is now
Trey Kaufman-Renn spent a year redshirting, barely playing, then playing 1b to Zach Edey. Now the time is his to shine.
VIDEO: Matt Painter talks season opener, redshirt plans and more
Ahead of Purdue's season opener against Texas A&M Corpus Christi, Matt Painter meets with the media.
in other news
Purdue Football Opponent First Look: Ohio State Buckeyes
Boiler Upload takes a first look at Ohio State ahead of Purdue's matchup with the Buckeyes on Saturday.
Game Preview: Purdue vs. Texas A&M Corpus Christi
Purdue's season opens at home against Texas A&M Corpus Christi.
Matt Painter provides redshirt clarity; uncertainty
Matt Painter names one redshirt before the start of the season while he waits on another decision.
Purdue rush ends Will Heldt and Jireh Ojata speak to the media ahead of the Boilers’ trip to Ohio State this weekend.
- OLB
- CB
- PRO
- OT
- SDE
- WDE
- TE
- OT
- RB
- RB