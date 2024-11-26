Advertisement
Published Nov 26, 2024
VIDEO: Will Heldt and Jaron Tibbs on Old Oaken Bucket Game
Dub Jellison  •  BoilerUpload
Staff Writer
As Purdue prepares for its final game of the season, rush end Will Heldt and wide receiver Jaron Tibbs talk Old Oaken Bucket rivalry, fallout from Michigan State game and more.

