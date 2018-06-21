More ($): Quick thoughts on the NBA draft

Purdue forward Vincent Edwards is headed to the Houston Rockets, drafted 52nd overall in Thursday night's NBA draft with a pick traded from the Utah Jazz to the Rockets.

The versatile 6-foot-8 forward left Purdue as one of the most productive all-around players — 1,638 points, 779 rebounds, 403 assists and 39-plus-percent three-point shooting for his career — to come through the Boilermaker program in its modern era and had long harbored NBA aspirations, declaring for the draft after his sophomore and junior seasons before ultimately returning to Purdue.

But he admitted that circumstances forced him to recalibrate his expectations coming into Thursday night, after a midseason illness and late-season ankle injury had thrown off a Big Ten Player-of-the-Year sort of season, then his NBA prepwork was thrown a curveball when he hurt his ankle — his other ankle — in his first team workout at Golden State.

“I’m not really expecting anything," Edwards said Wednesday night. "I’m just ready to find a team that’ll give me the best chance, the best opportunity and a chance to showcase what I can do.”

That team turned out to be one of the best in the league, the Western Conference runner-up Rockets.

More to come ....

