2025 four-star guard and Purdue target Braylon Mullins was the top rated prospect in action during day one of the 2024 Charlie Hughes Showcase in Carmel, Indiana. The Greenfield-Central star averaged 23 points and five rebounds across two defeats at the hands of Jeffersonville and Lawrence North.

Watch highlights of the Boilermaker priority, who performed in front of Purdue head coach Matt Painter on Friday.