Among the top performers through two days of the 2024 Charlie Hughes Showcase this weekend was 2026 four-star guard Steven Reynolds III. South Bend Washington did fall in all four games, but the Purdue priority target averaged 26 points per game and cemented himself as one of the top prospects in the state, regardless of class. He did so in front of the likes of Matt Painter and Brandon Brantley, Tom Izzo, and several other college coaches.