GoldandBlack - Week 9: Purdue's football commitments' weekend results

Week 9: Brownsburg's game with Hamilton Southeastern was canceled. Week 8: Terrell caught eight passes for 97 yards in a 29-8 win over Noblesville. Week 7: Terrell went off in a 41-13 win at Zionsville, catching touchdown passes of 48, seven, two, nine and 30 yards and totaling 11 catches for 203 yards in addition to those five scores. Video here Week 6: Westfield dealt the Bulldogs their first loss, 43-42. Terrell caught four balls for 54 yards. Week 5: Brownsburg beat Fishers 42-6. Terrell caught three passes for 29 yards and completed a 16-yard pass. Week 4: Terrell caught six passes for 81 yards in Brownsburg's 47-29 win over rival Avon. Week 3: Terrell caught nine passes for 192 yards and touchdowns of 45 and 53 yards in Brownsburg's 35-7 win over Franklin Central. Week 2: Terrell caught one pass for 32 yards, drew one PI flag and returned two punts in Brownsburg's thrilling 30-24 overtime win over Cincinnati St. Xavier on ESPN2. More on the game here. Week 1: Terrell caught four passes for 40 yards in Brownsburg's 38-7 win at Ben Davis.

Week 9: Alstott-VandeVanter returned from a knee injury after a three-game absence and started in Mooresville's 51-27 win over Perry Meridian. Week 8: Alstott-VandeVanter sat out his third straight game with a knee injury as Mooresville beat Martinsville 41-24. He hopes to return in a limited capacity this weekend vs. Perry Meridian. Week 7: Mooresville suffered its first loss of the season, 41-35 in overtime to Whiteland. Alstott-VandeVanter sat out his second straight game with a knee injury. Week 6: Alstott-VandeVanter is sidelined by a knee injury, sitting out 4A No. 1 Mooresville's 39-30 win over Franklin (video interview below) Week 5: Class 4A No. 1 Mooresville snapped a 10-game losing streak to Decatur Central, winning 20-14. Week 4: Mooresville's dominant run to open the season continued, as it beat Greenwood 41-13. Mooresville is No. 1 in Class 4A. “They’ve earned their ranking,” Greenwood coach Mike Campbell told the Daily Journal of VandeVanter (right tackle) and fellow Purdue recruit Zach Richards (right guard). “Certainly, they’re solid. Those two kids are good football players. There’s a reason they’ve been recruited to Purdue, because they’re Big Ten-type kids.” Week 3: Alstott-VandeVanter played right tackle in Mooresville's 41-21 win at Plainfield. Week 2: Alstott-VandeVanter played right tackle for Mooresville in its 34-17 win at Leo in Fort Wayne. (Some highlights from WANE in Fort Wayne below) Week 1: Alstott-VandeVanter played right tackle for Mooresville in its dominant 55-14 win at Lebanon.

Week 9: After three games at tackle in Alstott-VandeVanter's absence, Richards moved back to guard in Mooresville's 51-27 win over Perry Meridian. Week 8: Richards helped Mooresville to a 41-24 win over Martinsville. The projected guard has been playing tackle in Alstott-VandeVanter's absence. Week 7: Mooresville suffered its first loss of the season, 41-35 in overtime to Whiteland. Week 6: With Alstott-VandeVanter sidelined, Richards moved from right guard to right tackle and helped 4A No. 1 Mooresville's 39-30 win over Franklin. He also plays defensive tackle. (video interview below) Week 5: Class 4A No. 1 Mooresville snapped a 10-game losing streak to Decatur Central, winning 20-14. Week 4: Mooresville's dominant run to open the season continued, as it beat Greenwood 41-13. Week 3: Richards played right guard in Mooresville's 41-21 win at Plainfield. Week 2: Richards played right guard for Mooresville in its 34-17 win at Leo in Fort Wayne. Afterward, he and Alstott-VandeVanter met up with Leo offensive lineman Landen Livingston, one of Purdue's top 2022 in-state targets. Week 1: Richards played right guard for Mooresville in its dominant 55-14 win at Lebanon.



Week 9: Pike fell 31-7 to Lawrence North. (Video interview below.) Week 8: Pike fell 27-21 to North Central. Week 7: Pike fell to unbeaten Center Grove 57-14. Week 6: Pike fell 29-27 to Warren Central. Week 5: Pike beat Lawrence Central 41-0. Week 4: Pike lost a narrow outcome at Carmel 45-44. Week 3: Pike fell 48-24 at Ben Davis in the upstart Red Devils' first loss of the season. Week 2: Moussa, playing left tackle, helped Pike beat Fishers 28-14 to improve to 2-0. Week 1: Moussa, playing left tackle, helped Pike rush for 222 yards in a 26-24 win over Zionsville.

Week 4: Jones beat Wekiva 42-6. No stats available yet Week 3: Jones won at Lake Nona 49-10. Smith recorded six tackles and his second interception of the season. Week 2: Jones' game this weekend was called off. Week 1: Jones beat Bishop Moore 32-26. Smith recorded three tackles and a red-zone interception.

Week 7: Griffin beat Whitewater 28-21. Calloway made two tackles. Week 6: Griffin beat McIntosh High School 38-7. Calloway recorded three tackles. Week 5: Calloway made one tackle in a 27-6 loss to Lovejoy. Week 4: Griffin didn't play this weekend. Week 3: Griffin lost at Peach County 54-14. Calloway made six tackles. Week 2: Griffin fell 45-6 to Georgia state power Lowndes. Calloway made four tackles. Week 1: Griffin High School beat Spalding 35-14. Calloway made four tackles.

Week 6: Pulaski County beat East Jessamine 36-13. Cox made 15 tackles and carried once for 31 yards on offense. Week 5: Pulaski County beat South Laurel 41-18. Cox recorded 17 tackles and scored rushing touchdowns of four, 20 and 13 yards. Week 4: Pulaski County routed South Laurel 58-32. Cox made 10 tackles before Pulaski pulled its starters and he sat out the second half. Week 3: Cox recorded 14 tackles in Pulaski County's 21-15 win over Whitley County. Cox also played tight end. Week 2: Pulaski County beat Madison Southern 21-15 on a late blocked punt. Cox recorded nine tackles and carried the ball on offense four times for 17 yards. Week 1: Pulaski County fell 33-13 to Belfry. Cox — playing middle linebacker — recorded 17 tackles.

Week 5: Belleville beat Franklin 56-0. No stats available yet. Week 4: Belleville beat Westland Glenn 68-0. No stats available yet. Week 3: Belleville won its second 69-0 game in as many weeks, this time over Wayne Memorial. No stats available yet. Week 2: Burks caught touchdowns passes of 38 and nine yards in Belleville's 69-0 win over Fordson. Week 1: Belleville beat Livonia Stevenson 29-26. Burks caught around five passes for 100 yards.

. @JoshHelmholdt recently had a chance to watch Purdue WR commit Deion Burks in action.



Check out some of the highlights from Burks showing below. pic.twitter.com/iyopLDDmTL — Rivals (@Rivals) October 3, 2020

Week 4: Cedarburg won at West Bend East 35-22. Biber carried twice for two yards.

The state of New York has pushed its season back to spring. Sydnor will play his senior season then.

The state of Illinois has pushed its season back to spring. Jackson will play his senior season then.

CLASS OF 2022