GoldandBlack - Weekly Word: Expectations, disruptions and more

Purdue ought to be playing in the postseason this season, and I don't say that because win-loss requirements are out the window this year, this unique, one-of-a-kind year.

This should be a bowl team, because of what the Boilermakers bring back from last season and because of what lies ahead on a schedule that's as manageable as could be hoped for.

Look, don't get me wrong here: Purdue has significant questions to answer following last season's injury-riddled regression. Those questions start at quarterback — kind of important — and extend through a defense that has some nice pieces but a new system for them to fit into.

We'll see.