GoldandBlack - Weekly Word: Expectations, disruptions and more

Weekly Word: Expectations, disruptions and more
The Weekly Word is GoldandBlack.com's weekly, obviously, column covering Purdue football, basketball and recruiting, as well as college sports issues, the true meaning of life, or whatever other topics might come to mind in a given week.
PATH TO THE POSTSEASON
Purdue ought to be playing in the postseason this season, and I don't say that because win-loss requirements are out the window this year, this unique, one-of-a-kind year.
This should be a bowl team, because of what the Boilermakers bring back from last season and because of what lies ahead on a schedule that's as manageable as could be hoped for.
Look, don't get me wrong here: Purdue has significant questions to answer following last season's injury-riddled regression. Those questions start at quarterback — kind of important — and extend through a defense that has some nice pieces but a new system for them to fit into.
We'll see.
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news