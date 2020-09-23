 GoldandBlack - Weekly Word: Homefield 'advantage,' the Big Ten and more
{{ timeAgo('2020-09-23 14:11:27 -0500') }} football Edit

Weekly Word: Homefield 'advantage,' the Big Ten and more

Brian Neubert • GoldandBlack
GoldandBlack.com staff
@brianneubert

The Weekly Word is GoldandBlack.com's weekly, obviously, column covering Purdue football, basketball and recruiting, as well as college sports issues, the true meaning of life, or whatever other topics might come to mind in a given week.

Purdue football
Purdue football will be back in Ross-Ade Stadium, but how much will it matter? (Chad Krockover)

THE HOME/ROAD SPLIT

So the other night the Denver Nuggets had their collective cardiac apparatus callously extracted from their beings by Anthony Davis' buzzer-beater, putting the Los Angeles Lakers up 2-0 in the NBA's Western Conference finals.

In such situations, a team might remind itself that at least its home floor awaits, a modest consolation amidst difficult circumstances. Not this year, the NBA's Bubble — masterfully orchestrated to the point a memorable season's been born from the ashes of March and the months that followed — is static.

There is no home crowd. There is no crowd, period. The beds players wake up are the same beds they've occupied every night for months now.

There's no homecourt advantage, nor any road-team disadvantage.

It just is.

