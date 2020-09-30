GoldandBlack - Weekly Word: The ground game, a golden opportunity and more

The Weekly Word is GoldandBlack.com's weekly, obviously, column covering Purdue football, basketball and recruiting, as well as college sports issues, the true meaning of life, or whatever other topics might come to mind in a given week.

King Doerue paces a Purdue running game that'll need to be more potent this season. (AP)

ON THE RUNNING GAME

For all the important questions/concern/curiosity around Purdue's 2020 football season regarding unproven quarterback play and retooled defense, there's another goliath key to the Boilermakers' success this season: The running game. Coming off a season in which Purdue averaged only 2.9 yards per rushing attempt, it's important, really important. Granted, much went into those running-game struggles. Now, though, for an offense highlighted by a few elite weapons, likely to benefit from more experience up front and with a solid young running back in King Doerue, the Boilermakers need an about-face. Does Purdue need to run for 200 yards every game to win? Nope. Does Purdue even need to generate the sorts of home runs it schemed itself to back in 2017? It would be nice, but it's not a dealbreaker.



What Purdue does need is to command respect and manufacture balance, to have enough credibility in the running game to where defenses must recognize it, and to have options in short yardage. The Boilermakers were abysmal running the football on third- or fourth-and-short last season, and that reality strapped a lead balloon to the offense as a whole at times. A lot went into those running struggles, obviously. The offense was short enough weapons and the passing game not quite fearsome or consistent enough to provide the sort of upper-cut threat that sets up the body blow. A revolving door at quarterback, youth at running back and struggles on the offensive line didn't help. Now, some of those considerations may remain in play. While Doerue sure seems like a budding standout at running back, the actual ball-carrier controls only so much. The quarterback play may turn out just fine. Purdue would love that to be the case, but we don't know yet, and it's an enduring truth any time there are questions at quarterback, that you'll take all the help you can get from the running game in order to decentralize the burden to produce. The offensive front should improve with experience, but an offensive line doesn't transform in a single off-season, especially a dysfunctional one like this one was. Purdue won't soon be that team that just lines up and jams the football down anyone credible's throat. To invigorate the running game and achieve coveted balance, Purdue may have to get creative in its offensive design, its personnel usage and it may have to be willing to zig when some would zag. Unpredictability can be a running game's best friend, as the 2017 season highlighted. Rondale Moore matters here, too, not just because I'm sure he'll take the occasional jet sweep, maybe line up some in the backfield and so on, but because his mere presence should apply ultimate pressure to defenses and make everyone else on the field that much better, including the running game. He's an elite player, but also an elite decoy. However Purdue goes about it, generating more on the ground is an absolute must this season if the Boilermakers are going to have the sort of season they'd like to and it may come down more to the ingenuity on the sideline than anything else.

David Bell and Rondale Moore get a season together after all. (Chad Krockover)

PURDUE'S SILVER BULLET OF A SEASON

All due respect to Taylor Stubblefield and Larry Burton and Calvin Williams and on down the line, but I don't think it's unreasonable to suggest that the two finest wide receivers in Purdue history are currently teammates. I get that Rondale Moore has played just 17 games in his Boilermaker career and David Bell just one season, and thus their résumés may lack some heft as all-time greats, but if you've watched these guys play, you know what they're capable of, and how special they each are. And you probably have an idea just what Purdue could be capable of with both of them on this year's team, for what'll be their last run together. Last season, they played together but not all that much and never when Bell had started rolling (or ringing, I suppose). The elephant in the room, of course, is quarterback play, but the moment Moore opted back In, the quarterbacks all got better, as did the other receivers, the running game, the tight ends, and even if the defense, because the better the offense, the more margin for error a defense gets. The reality is that Rondale Moore and David Bell put Purdue up against anyone in college football in terms of a 1-2 offensive punch, and there's only so much special attention to go around here from defenses. Something's going to give. This Is unique in Purdue history. It's had great offensive weapons before, notably during the Joe Tiller Era, but right now, Jeff Brohm might have two of the 10 best wide receivers In the game lining up alongside one another, representing a unique opportunity. That's what came to mind the moment Moore announced his return: Opportunity. His reversal came shortly after the reveal of a Big Ten schedule that shows just one AP preseason-ranked team on Purdue's slate, that being No. 19 Wisconsin. Does that mean Purdue's schedule is easy? Of course not. Easy is relative, and there's no such thing as easy in a conference like this, but with a Big Ten West schedule plus crossover games with Rutgers and Indiana, that's about as user-friendly as it gets. I've said from the onset of coronapalooza months ago that this college football season, the results are going to be more randomized than ever — check this past weekend's scoreboard, by the way — and thus may matter less than ever. That doesn't mean, though, that they don't matter at all, barring circumstances that nullify the whole season's meaning. And for Purdue, coming off an injury-drenched 2019 season and preferring to regain momentum, Bell and Moore plus a golden schedule might be the formula to do just that.

Deep thoughts (The Internet)

A FEW FINAL THOUGHTS