Playing for the Purdue Boilermakers has become a family tradition for the Thieneman brothers. Jake and Brennan Thieneman both suited up at safety for Purdue, now Dillon Thieneman aims to create his own legacy in West Lafayette.

Thieneman takes a different path to Purdue than his walk-on turned team leader brothers before him. The defensive back was a three-star recruit and the 14th best player in Indiana for the 2023 recruiting class, according to Rivals.

The Westfield, Indiana native chose the Boilermakers over offers from Indiana, Northwestern, Minnesota, Central Michigan, Marshall and Toledo among others.

The Indiana Football Coaches Association recognized Thieneman as one of the best players in the state following his senior season.

The coaches voted him the 2022 Mr. Football award winner at defensive back. It is an award given to the most outstanding player at each position group and makes them a finalist for the overall Mr. Football award. He was also named to the IFCA Top 50 All-State team and all-conference.

Thieneman's high school career at Westfield was a productive one. He registered 246 total tackles, 11 tackles for loss and five interceptions before coming to West Lafayette. The three-star safety's Westfield team also went to the Class 6A State Championship Game in 2021 before falling to Center Grove.

Thieneman discusses continuing the family tradition, stepping on campus in January and more in "Welcome Aboard."