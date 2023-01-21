Welcome Aboard: Dillon Thieneman
Playing for the Purdue Boilermakers has become a family tradition for the Thieneman brothers. Jake and Brennan Thieneman both suited up at safety for Purdue, now Dillon Thieneman aims to create his own legacy in West Lafayette.
Thieneman takes a different path to Purdue than his walk-on turned team leader brothers before him. The defensive back was a three-star recruit and the 14th best player in Indiana for the 2023 recruiting class, according to Rivals.
The Westfield, Indiana native chose the Boilermakers over offers from Indiana, Northwestern, Minnesota, Central Michigan, Marshall and Toledo among others.
The Indiana Football Coaches Association recognized Thieneman as one of the best players in the state following his senior season.
The coaches voted him the 2022 Mr. Football award winner at defensive back. It is an award given to the most outstanding player at each position group and makes them a finalist for the overall Mr. Football award. He was also named to the IFCA Top 50 All-State team and all-conference.
Thieneman's high school career at Westfield was a productive one. He registered 246 total tackles, 11 tackles for loss and five interceptions before coming to West Lafayette. The three-star safety's Westfield team also went to the Class 6A State Championship Game in 2021 before falling to Center Grove.
Thieneman discusses continuing the family tradition, stepping on campus in January and more in "Welcome Aboard."
How special is it for you to join your brothers in playing for Purdue and how much have they helped you during this transition?
"I think it’s definitely pretty special to me to sort of continue the tradition. Some of the seniors remember Brennan from their freshman year so it’s been cool to be able to talk to them. I asked them a few things I was worried about and stuff but outside of that I’ve kinda just taken on the transition myself in order to be a little more self sufficient."
What has this first week on campus been like for you?
"The first week on campus was pretty fun and full of all kinds of new experiences. Meeting the other freshmen, meeting other players, working out, going through the facility and going to class. The first week of workouts was just get in and workout whenever you could."
What have your impressions been of the new coaching staff?
"I really like the new staff. They are very detail oriented and how you do one thing is how you do everything."
What have your conversations been like with the defensive staff in terms of what they see you doing in the defense?
"Defensive wise they want all the defensive backs to learn all the positions in order to cross train. That way everyone can get a feel for all the defensive back positions."
What goals do you have for your time at Purdue both individually and team wise?
"I have a goal to stay on top of my class work and not get behind. Also I want to make an impression on the team and earn people’s respect that way. I think team wise has been to just improve and be better than last years team."
What about Purdue stood out to you during your recruitment that made West Lafayette the place you wanted to be?
"West Lafayette just kinda felt like a second home. Growing up watching Purdue football it’s just a dream come true and it’s been cool to finally be able to explore the campus in depth a little more."