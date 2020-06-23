Purdue has had few better football coaches than Jim Young.

From 1977-81, he led the Boilermakers to three bowls in five seasons--all victories that came in succession from 1978-80. And his 10 victories in 1979 still stand as the lone double-digit win season in school history.

But at the end of the 1981 season--at the age of 46--Young stepped down to work in Purdue's athletic administration ... just like that. The news stunned many.



And it set in motion a 15-year tailspin that saw the Boilermakers post only one winning season and bowl trip from 1982-1996 (1984) with the program churning through Leon Burtnett, Fred Akers and Jim Colletto before Joe Tiller rode in from the Wyoming plains and saved the program in 1997.



But what if Jim Young had remained in West Lafayette? What type of success would the Boilermakers have enjoyed with Young staying eight, 10, 12 seasons?



