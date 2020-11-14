The absence of Rondale Moore never hurt more than tonight.

Purdue could have used the dynamic abilities of the sophomore sensation, who has yet to play in 2020 after opting out … and then opting back in over the summer. It has been a weekly drama involving Moore. Will he play? Won’t he play?

“Well, he's not ready to play," said Jeff Brohm. "I think he's working hard to get back. We’re always hoping to get him back. But I'm not gonna put someone on the field before they're ready to play. So, as soon as he's fully healthy ready to go, he’ll be on the field."

The Boilers needed the Moore who played vs. NU the last time the Wildcats visited West Lafayette for the 2018 season opener. That night, Moore, broke the school record for most all-purpose yards (313) in his collegiate debut. He had 11 receptions for 109 yards and a touchdown, rushed twice for 79 yards and a touchdown and returned five kickoffs for a season-high 125 yards against the Wildcats.

But Moore was bundled on the sideline in a coat on this night.

That left sophomore David Bell as the lone threat, the Boilermakers got no traction on offense. And it often was difficult to watch, as the offense became one-dimensional due to an inability to run.



"I just try to run hard and play with physicality," said Bell. "Greg Newsome had my number tonight. He obviously watched film of me. He knew every move I was gonna make ... "

Time and again, the Boilermaker defense got the Purdue offense the ball when the game was still in balance, including one last time late in the game with a chance to forge a tie. But the offense could make no progress—and the Purdue defense wore down.

"First and foremost for me, I need to do a better job " said O'Connell. "When you have the ball in your hands, your teammates are trusting you to make plays. It's my job to get the ball to our playmakers. I need to be better at creating plays for them."

If Bell wasn’t making a play, the offense was stuck in neutral—or going backward. He finished the night with nine catches for 78 yards. Bell’s string of consecutive 100-yard receiving games is finished at five.

Bruising junior Zander Horvath had his moments out of the backfield, running 10 times for 21 yards and making nine catches for 100 yards--both career highs. But, like Bell, Horvath saw a streak end: A run of three consecutive games of 100 yards rushing.

Bottom line: Aside from Bell and Horvath, Purdue’s other playmakers did next to nothing.

The o-line struggled vs. a rugged Northwestern front seven that had its way on this night. After showing promise in the first two games, the Boilermaker front took a big step back tonight. There is no way to sugarcoat it: Purdue got manhandled.

This offense needs another playmaker to step up to complement Bell. Sophomore Milton Wright looked to be that guy the first two games, when he had 13 receptions for 185 yards (14.2 ypc) with a touchdown. But Wright was held in check by the Wildcats, making just three grabs for 24 yards and a TD. This offense has to avoid being one-dimensional.

"You never want to become one dimensional as an offense," said O'Connell. "It makes it hard to create chunk plays and even create small place to push the ball downfield. It's on myself and the entire offense to look in the mirror and understand that we have to do a better job if we want to get to where you want to go."

Perhaps redshirt freshman tight end Garrett Miller could be an option. He flashed ability in making a 40-yard TD catch. But it was his lone target in the game from a tight end position that has yet to provide much production in 2020 after Brycen Hopkins departed following 2019.

The sense of urgency is real. The bloom has come off the 2-0 start. Purdue’s offense is at a crossroads in this abbreviated season. Maybe Moore will play on Friday at Minnesota.

"I do think he'll play this year," said Brohm. "And, like I said, you know, every situation is different, and as soon as he's healthy and ready to go, we’ll have him on the field. I do think it'll happen this year."