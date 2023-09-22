Purdue still has no answer to Wisconsin.

New head coach. New starting Quarterback. New Friday night kick-off. Same story for Purdue as Wisconsin comes into Ross-Ade Stadium and beats Purdue, 38-17.

It looked like Wisconsin was literally going to run away with the game after the first half that saw Wisconsin enter the half with a 21-3 lead, but Purdue's defense had answers early for the Badgers in the second half and Purdue's own running game got going.



Tyrone Tracy Jr. had a big game with 84 yards on the ground on just 8 carries, including a 19 yard TD run for Purdue's first touchdown of the game. Devin Mockobee added 30 yards on 4 carries, but had another big fumble in the fourth quarter on a play he thought Card threw for an incompletion but was ruled a live ball.

Braelon Allen had a 52 yard run early in the second half to set up a field goal for the Badgers, but the Boilers mostly did a good job on the star running. Allen had 116 yards and two touchdowns on 16 carries. For most the year the Badgers had used a two-headed approach in the backfield with Chez Mellusi coming in as the Badgers leading rusher, but an ugly leg injury in the second half will likely be the end of Mellusi's season.



Tanner Mordecai continued to the trend of mobile quarterbacks burning Purdue's defense with his legs when he ran 14 yards on an option keeper in the first quarter for the first of two rushing touchdowns on the day. Mordecai was 17 of 27 in the game for 174 yards.



Hudson Card never quite got going for Purdue. He was 21-38 for just 202 yards. He was forced to scramble often and ended up with two interceptions. His first was a final play hail mary in the first half, but his second came while Purdue was driving early in the second half and he never saw Ricardo Hallman sitting in coverage.



Deion Burks had 6 catches for 73 yards and just couldn't get his foot down for a touchdown late in the game. Abdur-Rahmaan Yaseen caught 4 for 62 yards.



Ryan Walters' Boilers lose its 17th straight to the Wisconsin Badgers and makes it 21 years since Purdue last defeated the Badgers.

New Game, Same Story

Purdue's first offensive possession went three players before punting to Wisconsin who went down the field methodically on its first drive, ending in a fashion that Purdue's defense is too familiar with.



After the punt, Braelon Allen carried the ball three times for 13 yards and Chez Mellusi added in an 11 yard run up the right side before a face mask penalty pushed Wisconsin's offense into scoring territory.



Purdue's defense got Wisconsin into a 3rd and 5 at the Purdue 14 when Wisconsin took from Syracuse's success last week against Purdue and Quarterback Tanner Mordecai kept on an option run and went untouched into the end zone through the left side of the defense.

Wisconsin 7, Purdue 0 - 1st Quarter 10:05

Flags, flags, and more flags.

Purdue's second possession didn't go much better than its first with two runs being wiped off by holding calls. A first down throw to Deion Burks gave Purdue its first first down of the game, but Devin Mockobee broke free up the left sideline just for a flag to be called for the first of two holding calls. The second would bring back a 15 yard scramble by Hudson Card that would leave Purdue with a 3rd and 27.



Purdue would run with Dylan Downing before Jack Ansell sent a punt out of bounds short right to Purdue's own 38 to set Wisconsin's offense up with a short field.

Wiscy's scramble to the end zone.

After Wisconsin's second drive of the game, Quarterback Tanner Mordecai would lead the Badgers in rushing yards, passing yards, and receiving yards.



With a short field, Wisconsin didn't need to go far. Purdue got Wisconsin into a 3rd and 6th but a missed tackle on CJ Williams over the middle allowed the Badgers to continue the drive. The next play, Will Pauling would receive a toss back on a sweep on a trick play and avoided the pass rush before tossing a pass to his Quarterback Mordecai up the right side for 19 yards.



Wisconsin would get to third and goal on the six yard line and Purdue appeared to have the Badgers offense finally stymied with Mordecai scrambling left and linebacker Kydran Jenkins coming after him, but Jenkins took a bad angle and Mordecai was able to get to the edge and then to the corner of the end zone for his second rushing touchdown of the game.

Wisconsin 14, Purdue 0 - 1st Quarter 3:26

Replacement Kicker

Purdue's offense finally got going with a Hudson Card keeper giving Purdue a 12 yard gain and first down on its first play. Then Card found Abdur-Rahmaan Yaseen on an 18 yard pass to the sideline where Yaseen got both feet in. Then Dylan Downing got free on a 25 yard run up the right side to the Badger 20 yard line. Then Purdue started to move backwards, losing three yards on its next carry and completing a pass to Tyrone Tracy Jr. for no gain. A false start by Josh Kaltenberger who moved to guard after playing center the first two games would leave Purdue with a 3rd and 18. Tracy Jr. would run for 11 and make it a 34 yard field goal for Purdue's back up kicker, Julio Macias.



Macias would make the first kick of his career and give Purdue its first point of the game.

Purdue 3, Wisconsin 14 - 1st Quarter 0:17

Wisconsin's offense continued to move the chain against Purdue. Mordecai was given ample time behind the line of scrimmage and Purdue's rush defense struggled to contain Allen and Mellusi as the Badgers slowly chewed up yard after yard, converting on third and shorts.



A third and 8 at the Wisconsin 38 went for a first down when Mordecai found CJ Williams to get into Purdue territory. Mellusi would then get free for a run of the left side for 13 yards. Wisconsin took it inside the Purdue 7 yard line on a 2 yard carry by Allen on a third and one.



Then the Badgers were flagged for a false start and a hold to move back to first and goal from the Purdue 22 yard line.



It wasn't enough to keep the Badgers out of the end zone for the third time when Allen broke free on a hand off out of shot gun up the middle for 14 yards on second and goal.

Wisconsin 21, Purdue 3 - 2nd Quarter 6:36

Drive Killer

Purdue's defense needed a break from being on the field, but unfortunately Hudson Card was sacked on Purdue's first play after going down 21-3. It set up 2nd and 18 and an 8 yard pass to Max Klare and an 8 yard scramble left Purdue punting from its 33 yard line for its second three and out of the game.

Badger, Badger, Badger, Stop

It looked like Wisconsin was going to add to its lead quickly when Mordecai fired a ball perfectly into Skyler Bell's hands but Bell dropped it and then Wisconsin committed a false start to push them back to 2nd and 15. Purdue was able to bring Mellusi down in the flat on the next play and stop Mordecai on a scramble on third down to force Wisconsin into its first punt of the game.



And Wisconsin's Nathaniel Vakos kicked a 60 yard punt that the Badgers downed on the Purdue 3 yard line with 2:02 left in the half.

So close but so far...

Purdue's defense finally got a stop but with just over two minutes left in the half and only one timeout, Purdue ran out of time trying to get a score back to end the first half.



Card finally got things going, converting on a Purdue third down by Deion Burks for 14 yards on a slant route and then again three plays later by scrambling right and getting past a Badgers defensive lineman.



But another 14 yard Burks reception and a big scramble by Card got Purdue across mid-field, but Purdue ran out of time as Card was forced to snap the ball from the Badgers 36 with four seconds left and heave a 50/50 ball to Jayden Dixon-Veal who fell down as the pass reached him and Ricardo Hallman intercepted it as the clock expired.

Wisconsin 21, Purdue 3 - End of 1st Half

Big run, big stop.

The small chunk plays of the first half for Wisconsin turned into a big chunk run by Braelon Allen on the third play of the half when Allen broke through a pair of Boilermakers to go 52 yards to the Purdue 9 yard line before being chased down by Kydran Jenkins.



Jenkins' hustle and impressive speed stopped the Badgers from getting into the end zone and for the first time tonight, the defense responded to the Badgers getting into scoring range by stopping the Badgers at the 2 yard line before a series of penalties pushed Wisconsin back to Purdue's 20 yard line for a 38 yard field goal attempt.



Nathanial Vakos knocked down his first field goal attempt to give Wisconsin 3 more points.

Wisconsin 24, Purdue 3 - 3rd Quarter 11:44

Boilers Two-Headed Backfield

Purdue finally got on the board, showing off its own pair of running backs to get into the end zone.



Devin Mockobee, after not starting the first half, was on the field for the possession of the second half for Coach Walters. It immediately paid off with back to back runs of 12 and 19 yards after two completions moved Purdue to the Wisconsin 24 yard line.



Then Tyrone Tracy Jr. took over with a five yard carry, and a 19 yard touchdown run that saw him get loose on the right side and cut back against a safety to fall into the end zone.

Purdue 10, Wisconsin 24 - 3rd Quarter 8:42

Third and strong.

It looked like Purdue's defense was going to respond to its offense first score with a stop, forcing a 3rd and 11 from its own 41, but Tanner Mordecai found his play maker, Chemere Dike, down the left side on a beautifully placed ball for a 34 yard gain down to Purdue's 8 yard line.



But Purdue's defense held strong in the red zone again, holding Allen on back to back runs before Cam Allen broke up a Mordecai floater to CJ Williams.



Nathanial Vakos would knock in his second field goal of the game and give the Badgers a three score lead.

Wisconsin 27, Purdue 10 - 3rd Quarter 3:54

Boilers Rolling

Purdue figured something out at half time with its offense. Purdue went 75 yards in 9 plays to score its second touchdown of the game.



This time Card's arm got Purdue going, finding TJ Sheffield for two big first down completions before Burks got free on an in breaking route for 15 yards. Then it was Tracy Jr. again breaking through the Badgers defense, dodging a couple defenders, and juking his way to the Wisconsin 3 yard line. A loss of yards on a rush would back Purdue up, but Card got loose in the back field, scrambled left, and beat Wisconsin's edge to get in for a rushing touchdown.

Purdue 17, Wisconsin 27 - 4th Quarter 15:00

Late hit and a big kick.

Purdue down ten and needing a stop, didn't do itself any favors on the kickoff return getting flagged for a late hit that set up Wisconsin at its own 46.



Mordecai then stood in and delivered a strike to CJ Williams for a 20 yard gain that got Wisconsin into scoring range. Purdue's defense would sit on Wisconsin's running game, and another false start would help Purdue hold Wisconsin to a field goal attempt after a third down throw bounced off Markevious Brown's hands.



Vakos would make the 48 yard field goal.

Wisconsin 30, Purdue 17 - 4th Quarter 12:52

Thrown away

Purdue looked to keep its momentum going in the fourth quarter. Hudson Card landed an out route to Burks on the left sideline for 12 yards and a first down on second down that had Purdue close to midfield, but then laid one up on a crosser to Burks on the next play and never saw Ricardo Hallman lurking in a deep zone. Hallman moved up on the ball for the easy interception.

Take it back

Wisconsin took over the ball holding a 13 point lead and wanting to run the eleven minutes left on the clock. Instead, Mordecai hit Chimere Dike on an out route just as Alisandro was breaking on it and while Dike might have caught the ball for a second, Alisandro's hands wrapped over the ball and he ripped it away, forcing the turnover and giving Purdue the ball back at the fifty yard line.

4th and 14

Purdue had a chance to cut into Wisconsin's lead and get the game to one possession, but Downing was tackles for a loss on second and 10 and Purdue failed to pick up any yards on third down. Forced into a 4th and 14, Walters called timeout and when the teams went back to the field, Wisconsin sent the house. Card had Burks open in one on one coverage, but Card was rushed and running backwards as he was forced to throw the ball early.



The pass hit the turf and Wisconsin would gain possession again.

Mellusi carted off

Purdue's defense responded again, this time getting Wisconsin off the field without giving up anymore points. Chez Mellusi was met in the backfield on a second down carry by Jenkins for a one yard loss. Mellusi grabbed at his leg after the hit and he laid writhing on the ground until he was carted off the field.



After the break for injury, Purdue got the stop on third down and the ball was punted into the end zone with just over six minutes remaining.

Under review

Purdue's comeback would stall there, with Card getting hit on what looked like a forward pass, but was called a live ball which Devin Mockobee recovered but didn't realize the play was live. Wisconsin would strip Mockobee and recover, and after a review and unsportsman like penalty, would get the ball at the Purdue 13.

And that'll be that

It didn't take long for the Badgers to capitalize. On Allen's third carry, Purdue defenders couldn't bring Allen down and he spun off his tackler and rolled into the end zone for a touchdown. Wisconsin would convert a two point play to take the lead to 21.

Wisconsin 38, Purdue 17 - 4th Quarter 3:35