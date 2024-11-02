Women’s basketball: Purdue lands 2025 guard Keona Douwstra

A native of the Netherlands, Douwstra chose Purdue over her two other finalists of Arkansas and UCF. She also held offers from various mid-major programs, including Ball State and Stephen F. Austin. Purdue entered the mix for Douwstra after offering in July, which was her second Power 5 offer at the time, and secured the commitment on the heels of an official visit to West Lafayette last weekend.

Purdue women’s basketball has found its guard in the 2025 recruiting class, as Keona Douwstra announced her commitment to the Boilermakers today.

Douwstra has gotten off to a strong start to her 2024-2025 campaign in the Holland WBL, averaging 15.0 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game, while 52% shooting from the field and 50% from three-point range.

The Netherlands product has a wealth of international experience, playing for her home country in the FIBA Women's European Championships on four occasions. Across 26 games in competition, Douwstra is averaging 8.2 points, 4.1 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game.

Douwstra excels off the dribble, using a quick first step to blow by defenders, while showing improvement with her perimeter shooting. The 5-foot-9 guard can score at all three levels, but is perhaps at her best when getting downhill and creating plays in the paint. She has also shown to be a willing defender, being a pest for opposing guards to deal with.

Purdue now adds Douwstra to its 2025 recruiting class, bringing the group up to three members, including highly-touted bigs Avery Gordon and Kira Reynolds. The latter two had been committed to the Boilermakers since last year and Purdue now puts a bow on the class with an international guard.

The latest addition continues to build onto Purdue's core of Sophie Swanson, Rashunda Jones and Amiyah Reynolds, who are current sophomores, as well as freshmen Lana McCarthy, Jordyn Poole and Kendall Puryear over the last three classes.