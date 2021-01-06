GoldandBlack.com has confirmed that fifth-year senior receiver Jared Sparks has entered the NCAA transfer portal.

Sparks is the fourth Purdue player to enter the portal this offseason, joining wideout Amad Anderson, Jr., cornerback Geovonte Howard and fullback Alfred Armour. Anderson has signed with Temple.



The 6-1, 215-pound Sparks had seen his playing time diminish in recent years, as he also dealt with injury.



He leaves Purdue having made 59 career catches for 642 yards and one touchdown. He also ran 26 times for 135 yards. Sparks made 15 career starts.



The Geismar, La., native arrived at Purdue as a quarterback before moving to wideout.

