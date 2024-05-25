The NCAA has reached an agreement that will pay $2.8 billion back in damages to former players. This agreement saved them from a ruling that could have been ten times that.



But while the legal ruling hopes to rectify issues of the past, it will have an even greater impact on the future of college sports as it establishes new rulings on what's allowed in college sports.





The landscape of of the NCAA and college sports is going to have a dramatic upheaval in the next year. It's already gone through quite a stir up with NIL, and the next step in this player empowerment/payment is an NCAA ruling that will provide college sports with a legal ruling that will insist on revenue sharing for college sports.



With that comes dramatic changes, a lot of them. The changes will include ridding sports of limiting scholarships and making every roster spot available for a full scholarship. It will also lower the amount of football scholarships for schools, most likely.



But that only touches at the changes coming to the NCAA because of the ruling. So here's a great breakdown by Yahoo Sports' Ross Dellenger, Senior College Football Reporter, as he goes in depth on what we know, what we think we know, and what we could know once all the dust settles.



Give it a read here: NCAA Settlement Q&A by Ross Dellenger