At this point it is not really news is Zach Edey is named the Big Ten Player of the Week. He is, after all, the defending Conference and National Player of the Year. After helping Purdue get two huge wins over Northwestern and Wisconsin Edey took home his fourth such honor this season today.

What makes this one significant is that it is the 10th time ever (and 10th in the last 28 weeks it has been awarded) that he has been named Player of the Week, tying the all-time league record with Ohio State's Evan Turner.

Edey tallied 30 points, 15 rebounds and three assists in the win over Northwestern, his sixth career 30-15 game, the most for a high-major player in the last 15 years (Marvin Bagley III, Blake Griffin – 4). He set a school record in the win over Wildcats, by scoring in double-figures in his 73rd straight game.

He then tallied 18 points, 13 rebounds, three blocks and two assists in the win over Wisconsin, setting a school record for most career double-doubles with 55.

Yesterday's double-double was the 55th of his career, a new school record as he officially passed Terry Dischinger. He is now just 33 rebounds away from the school rebounding record and he is nine points from passing Dave Schellhase for fourth on Purdue's all-time scoring list.

Arguably the award should have gone to Purdue's Lance Jones. Jones had a fantastic week for the Boilermakers. He had 46 points and hit eight three-pointers while going 16 of 28 from the floor in the two wins.

Edey agrees, too.