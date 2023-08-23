Today's player is one of the most experienced on the roster, and he has had several big moments in his career. He is now back for his fifth and final year thanks to the free COVID year, and he can establish some new Purdue records in the process.

Cam Allen - Sr. (5)

Bluefield, VA (Graham HS)

6'1", 195 pounds

Safety

2023 Projection: Starter

It has been quite a career for Allen. He arrived as a true freshman in 2019 and played in 11 of 12 games. He has since registered 31 starts as a mainstay in the defensive backfield. He has been quite the ball hawk in that time as well. He has 10 interceptions, one he returned for a touchdown last year against Indiana State, and 22 pass breakups in his career. He has 132 tackles, and with three more interceptions in 2022 he will tie Ricardo Allen for second in school history.

Allen also has a chance to walk away with the most pass breakups in school history, as that mark is 35. Phil Steele has been high on him the last year as he has been a Fourth and a Third Team all-Big Ten selection according to Steele. His best week was against Iowa in 2021, where he had a pair of interceptions and was named Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week. He also had a huge interception in last year's win over Minnesota. That gave him a second Defensive Player of the Week Award.

Simply put, Allen is expected to be one of the Big Ten's most experienced and best safties in 2023. He is more of a pass defense first safety, but he has proven he can get his hands on the football and make something happen.