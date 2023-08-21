News More News
12 Days Until Purdue Football, Zion Steptoe & Braxton Myers

Zion Steptoe - Freshman (RS)

Little Elm, Texas (Memorial High School)

5-11, 190 Pounds

Wide Receiver

2023 Projection: Rotational Wide Receiver

After playing in one game as a true freshman, Steptoe is looking to make an impact during his 2nd year on campus.

The Texas native is one of the most explosive athletes on the roster and can play the slot or on the outside. He played in only one game last year, the bowl game vs LSU. While his role was minimal last year, there were always positive remarks regarding his practice performance and growth in the weight room.

Look for ZIon to be on the field in a larger capacity this fall.

Braxton Myers - Freshman

Coppell, Texas (Prev. School Ole Miss)

6-1, 205 Pounds

Cornerback

2023 Projection: Possible Starter at Cornerback

Braxton spent his first collegiate semester at Ole Miss. When his cornerback coach and main recruiter, Sam Carter bolted for Purdue, Myers chose to follow suit. With the open transfer rule, this allowed Purdue to snag a highly ranked 2023 Cornerback in the transfer portal.

Myers has all four years of eligibility and there is a chance that he may be one of the starting cornerbacks against Fresno State in Week 1.

At 6-1, 205 pounds he has a starter-ready body as a true freshman. More than that, he is skilled enough to start as a freshman. He can play the man-defense that Coach Ryan Walters covets in his defensive backs and excel at it.

