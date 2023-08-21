After playing in one game as a true freshman, Steptoe is looking to make an impact during his 2nd year on campus.

The Texas native is one of the most explosive athletes on the roster and can play the slot or on the outside. He played in only one game last year, the bowl game vs LSU. While his role was minimal last year, there were always positive remarks regarding his practice performance and growth in the weight room.

Look for ZIon to be on the field in a larger capacity this fall.