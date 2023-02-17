The class of 2022 Leroy Keyes Purdue Athletics Hall of Fame was announced in November of last year and will now be publicly recognized for their inductions. Eight players, coaches, and administrators will be honored at the Purdue men's basketball game against Ohio State on Sunday in Mackey Arena. This will be the first class inducted to the Leroy Keyes Purdue Athletics Hall of Fame after the school named it after the former Purdue football great. The inductees include Morgan Burke, Stuart Schweigert, Walter Jordan, Camille Cooper, Joe Corso, Darlene Renie, Laren Sesselmann, and Alex Yunevich. Learn more about the Leroy Keyes Purdue Athletics Hall of Fame 2022 class.

Walter Jordan:

An induction into the Purdue Athletics Hall of Fame was a long time coming for Walter Jordan. A Fort Wayne Northrop alum, Jordan was inducted into the Indiana Basketball Hall of Fame in 2003 after being an Indiana All-Star and a state champion in 1974. Jordan is one of the most decorated players in Purdue men's basketball history, as he was a three-time All-Big Ten performer and two-time team MVP. He sits 9th on the all-time scoring list between fellow Purdue legends JaJuan Johnson and Robbie Hummel at 1,813 points. Jordan is also fifth in all-time total rebounds with 882 in his career, behind only Joe Barry Carroll, Terry Dischinger, AJ Hammons, and Trevion Williams. After his Purdue career, Jordan was drafted by the New Jersey Nets and also played for the Cleveland Cavaliers in the NBA. In recent years, Jordan published a book titled "Gracefully Broken: A Hall of Famer's True Story," which is available on Amazon and Barnes and Noble.

Stuart Schweigert:

Stuart Schweigert is one of two former Boilermakers from the gridiron in this year's class and one of the best defensive players in program history. From 2000-2003, Schweigert roamed the secondary for Joe Tiller and became a standout from the safety position. He still holds the all-time career interceptions record in school history with 17. Schweigert is also in the top ten of total tackles with 360 while racking up 18 pass breakups and five force fumbles. Schweigert earned countless accolades with the Boilermakers, including being named Second Team All-American as a senior. He was one of the top defensive backs in the Big Ten over his collegiate career, being the Big Ten Freshman of the Year in 2000, along with a pair of First Team All-Big Ten selections. After his time in West Lafayette, Schweigert was drafted by the Oakland Raiders in the 2004 NFL Draft. He spent four years with the Raiders and his last professional season with the Detroit Lions.

Morgan Burke:

Longtime Purdue athletic director Morgan Burke was inducted into the Leroy Keyes Purdue Athletics Hall of Fame posthumously after passing away in 2020. Burke was Purdue's athletic director from 1993-2016, which was the longest stretch in school history. Before his time as athletic director, Burke graduated with a degree in industrial management from Purdue in 1973 and was a part of the swimming and diving team with the Boilermakers. His tenure as athletic director was eventful over the two decades he held the position. During his time leading the Boilermakers' athletic department, Purdue women's basketball and golf won NCAA championships. During Burke's tenure, Purdue also won 20 Big Ten regular season championships and 14 Big Ten tournament championships. Burke was instrumental in renovations to Mackey Arena, improvements to Ross-Ade Stadium, and a brand-new swimming facility.

Camille Cooper:

Camille Cooper was a vital member of the Purdue women's basketball program from 1998-2001 and now joins several teammates as a Purdue Hall of Famer. Her career was highlighted by the 1999 NCAA Championship win alongside Stephanie White, Ukari Figgs, and Katie Douglas. She was also on the 2001 National Championship runner-up team led by head coach Kristy Curry. Cooper is among the most productive players in program history as well, totaling 1,575 career points, 760 rebounds, and 195 blocks. She has also played in the second-most games in school history, appearing in 137 contests for the Boilermakers. After four years with Purdue, Cooper was drafted in the first round of the 2001 WNBA Draft and spent two seasons with the New York Liberty.

Joe Corso:

A standout on the wrestling mats from 1974-1976, Joe Corso will be recognized as the only former Purdue wrestler in this year's Hall of Fame class. Corso competed at 116 and 126 pounds during his Purdue career and won a Big Ten title at 126 pounds in 1975. Not only did Corso have an impact as a wrestler at Purdue, but he also represented the United States following his time in West Lafayette. He was a part of Team USA at the 1976 Olympics and competed at the World Championships and Pan American Games. Corso then joined Purdue as an assistant wrestling coach, followed by becoming a freestyle coach for USA Wrestling.

Lauren Sesselmann:

The only member of the class to suit up for the Boilermakers on the soccer field is Lauren Sesselmann. Sesselmann left Purdue as the most productive player in Purdue women's soccer history, holding school records in goals scored, assists, and points. Despite being passed in the record books, Sesselmann remains in the top three in each category. After leaving Purdue in 2005, Sesselmann represented Canada in several international events, including the 2012 Olympics, the 2015 World Cup, and the 2011 Pan American Games. In the 2012 Olympics, Sesselmann won a bronze medal with Team Canada. Following the end of her soccer career, Sesselmann has been involved in coaching, television and podcasting.

Alex Yunevich:

Former Purdue fullback Alex Yunevich suited up for the Boilermakers nearly a decade ago and is finally joining the Purdue Athletics Hall of Fame. Yunevich is a member of the "four riveters" group from 1929, who helped Purdue secure its first Big Ten championship on the gridiron. He was also an All-Big Ten fullback during his time with the Boilermakers. After a stellar playing career, Yunevich had an equally impressive coaching career. In 38 years as a head coach at Central State Teachers College and Alfred University (New York), he compiled a career record of 186-98-13. He has been a nominee for the College Football Hall of Fame but has yet to be inducted.

Darlene (Warta) Renie: