Purdue football 2024-2025 incoming transfer HQ

Since Barry Odom locked in the nucleus of his first coaching staff in West Lafayette, Purdue has hit the ground running on the recruiting trail. That included a flurry of portal activity that saw six transfers commit or sign with the Boilermakers within the last week.

Hank Purvis: Freshman offensive lineman (UNLV)

Purvis was a 2024 recruit that got some playing time in his first year at the collegiate level. The 6-foot-5, 330-pound guard played in eight game as a reserve, getting 77 snaps during the season. He split time between left guard and right guard, and was effective during his minimal playing time. Purvis did not allow a sack or pressure in pass protection, having an 82.6 Pro Football Focus pass blocking grade. FULL STORY

Mason Vicari: Freshman offensive lineman (UNLV)

Vicari played in eight games during his first year at UNLV. The 6-foot-4, 305-pound lineman played 60 offensive snaps this season, splitting time between right guard and left tackle, offering some position versatility. In those snaps he did not allow a single pressure or sack and had just one penalty, while also having a 79.5 pass block grade on Pro Football Focus. FULL STORY

EJ Colson: Freshman quarterback (UCF)

Colson spent one season with the Knights, entering the transfer portal following Gus Malzahn leaving the program to become the offensive coordinator at Florida State. He also follows his former offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Darin Hinshaw, who joined Barry Odom's staff as quarterbacks coach this week.

The true freshman played in two games during his first season of college football, going 9/16 for 64 yards with a touchdown and an interception, as well as 14 rushing yards. FULL STORY

Carson Dean: Redshirt freshman linebacker (Arkansas)

The Frisco, Texas, native played in just four games over the last two years, playing ten defensive snaps total for the Razorbacks. The 6-foot-4, 234-pound defender has three years of eligibility remaining and will now join a linebacker group that will add at least four members heading into next season. FULL STORY.

Alex Sanford: Sophomore linebacker (Arkansas)

Sanford has had a minimal role on defense during his career, playing just nine snaps, but he has carved out a consistent role on special teams. Sanford had the third most special teams snaps of any Razorback in 2024, and 328 across his two seasons, serving on the kick return, kick coverage, punt return and punt coverage units, holding a 65.2 Pro Football Focus grade in that regard. FULL STORY.