Just over 24 hours since news broke that Jeff Brohm would be headed back home to Louisville, Purdue sits in a pivotal spot. Purdue is less than two weeks away from December 21st, when the National Signing Day for college football starts. Purdue as it currently stands, has the 38th ranked class in the nation.



But that class now is now left with a school that doesn't have the head coach they committed to. What happens in the next few days will likely impact Purdue for the next few years. The transfer portal offers coaches a quicker way to retool than in the post, but Purdue's immediate future will be bolstered or limited by how many of their 2023 commits remain after Brohm's departure.