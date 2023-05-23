Purdue will add another player to the backfield this fall as 2023 in-state running back Elijah Jackson announced his commitment to the Boilermakers on Wednesday via Twitter. It has not been confirmed, Jackson will likely be a preferred walk-on when he joins the Boilermakers ahead of next season.

Jackson is a native of Indianapolis, suiting up for Lawrence Central High School. According to his MaxPreps profile, he racked up 1,237 yards and nine touchdowns on the ground over the last two seasons. Jackson also saw time at receiver, cornerback, and kick returner.

The in-state recruit is also a standout in track and field. He reported running a 6.77-second 60-yard dash and a 10.47-second 100-yard dash, both of which are school records for Lawrence Central. Jackson is expected to run track at Purdue in addition to the gridiron.

The Boilermakers came out of spring practice with a lack of depth at the running back position, but Lamar Conard has added much needed reinforcements to the group over the last month. Tomball, Texas native and 2023 running back Christian Womack committed to the Boilermakers on May 7th, and Jackson followed suit just a few weeks later.

Jackson is expected to join Addai Lewellen as the second walk-on running back for Lamar Conard and the Boilermakers this fall. The duo will serve as additional depth behind workhorse Devin Mockobee and top backups Dylan Downing and Tyrone Tracy in the backfield.

He will join Purdue’s group of incoming walk-ons in 2023, which includes offensive lineman Ethan Trent, wide receiver Luke Jones, quarterback Jake Wilson and wide receiver Maddix Bogunia-Bright.