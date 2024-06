The first NCAA live/evaluation period of the summer for women's basketball is upon us, with coaches across the country getting out on the road to watch prospects with their school teams.

Several Purdue targets and both 2025 commits were in attendance for the 2024 IHSAA/IBCA Girls Team Showcase in Indiana on Friday, and members of the Boilermaker coaching staff were checking out talent in seven states this weekend.

Boiler Upload recaps a busy day in Indiana and offers some thoughts in this recruiting notebook.