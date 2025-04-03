Women's basketball: Two former Boilermakers find new homes in portal

Two of Purdue women's basketball's transfer portal departures now have new homes. On Thursday, Sophie Swanson announced her commitment to Virginia Tech and Jordyn Poole announced her signing to Dayton, after each entered the transfer portal in recent weeks.

Swanson and Poole were two of the six players to exit the program via the transfer portal this off-season and become the first to officially land at their new schools. The likes of Rashunda Jones, Amiyah Reynolds, Mila Reynolds, and Jayla Smith are still out on the open market.

The 5-foot-10 sophomore, Swanson, was a key piece in Purdue's rotation over the last two years. During her sophomore campaign, she averaged 8.9 points, 1.5 assists and 1.7 rebounds per game, while shooting 36% from the field and 30% from three-point range. The sharpshooting wing is a career 34% three-point shooter and showcased the ability to fill it up in a hurry. Her best performance in a Purdue uniform came in the Boilermakers' win over Penn State in March, scoring a career-high 29 points on 10-13 shooting.