"I've always been a Purdue fan growing up. It's been my favorite school. It's been my dream school and just being able to have that opportunity to play there, especially at a school that is thats good --- It means a lot to me," Fine said.

"Purdue is a great atmosphere and a great culture. Matt Painter is the best coach in the country and he's built an awesome program. When I got that opportunity, it just kind of became a no brainer," Fine told Boiler Upload.

Matt Painter and Purdue will welcome another fresh face to the program next season as 2024 Noblesville (IN) guard Aaron Fine announced his commitment to the Boilermakers as a preferred walk-on on Wednesday.

Fine was a standout at Noblesville, capping off his high school career by averaging 17.9 points, 3.4 assists and 3.5 rebounds per game while shooting 52% from the field and 41% from three-point range as a senior. The Millers were ranked as the number two team in the state by the IBCA, but fell to No. 1 Fishers in the sectional championship game. Fine is also a contender to be an Indiana All-Star, where he would join three-star guard Jack Benter. Those honors will be announced in April.

Matt Painter first saw Fine up close and personal last spring during AAU season, when the guard was teammates with 2024 signee Raleigh Burgess and Purdue targets Flory Bidunga, Travis Perry and Cooper Koch with Indiana Elite. Fine impressed enough to earn his preferred walk-on spot from the head coach himself.

There were discussions between Fine and the likes of Purdue Fort Wayne, Wright State and Miami (OH) about potential scholarship offers, but those did not materialize. Fine also shared that Matt Painter left the door open to him earning playing time during his Boilermaker career, which made the opportunity too sweet to pass up.

"Coach Painter obviously doesn't make any promises but he thought that I had the potential to play down the road for him even though I am a walk-on. So he just gave me a shot that some other schools were willing to give me," Fine said.

"He thinks I'm a winner. Both Coach Lusk and Coach Painter think that I am smart enough to play at their level," Fine added.

Fine is in for a change of pace when he gets to West Lafayette, however. The Noblesville product is going from leading the number two team in the state in scoring to a situation where he has to accept his role.

"It's definitely gonna take some adjusting to, but that's a sacrifice that I'm obviously willing to make," Fine said. "I want to come in and help these guys win from day one, just helping them in practice. Being a walk on, playing on scout team, just giving them the best look. Try to help Braden and trying to help Fletcher, other guards that I may guard or may guard me, just trying to help them."

Fine joins a touted incoming class for the Boilermakers in 2024, which ranks 10th in the country by Rivals. Purdue also has four-stars Kanon Catchings, Raleigh Burgess and Gicarri Harris, along with three-stars Daniel Jacobsen, Jack Benter and CJ Cox joining the program.