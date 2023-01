Last weekend, four-star point guard Travis Perry got his first taste of the game day experience in Mackey Arena when Purdue beat Maryland. The Kentucky native enjoyed it enough to come back a week later.

"It was crazy, honestly. It was packed. You know, the student section is obviously very well known and it was all it was hyped up to be. Honestly, I can't really describe it," Perry said.

Purdue is hosting the 2024 target for an unofficial on Sunday for the Boilermakers' matchup against Michigan State. Perry spoke to Boiler Upload about the upcoming visit and where Purdue stacks up in his recruitment.