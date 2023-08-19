Zionsville's Eugene Hilton Jr. is used to being a marked player on the football field. When your dad spends 11 years in the NFL torching secondaries, 10 of them for the nearby Indianapolis Colts, people will pay attention to you on name alone. Hilton's dad Ty wrapped up an NFL career that had just under 10,000 yards and 53 touchdowns last season and he is now on the sidelines coaching his son as receivers coach for Zionsville.

That coaching is paying off, as the younger Hilton is already making a name for himself. Last season he had 49 receptions for 598 yards and 5 touchdowns for a Zionsville team that plays in Indiana's Class 6A. He had an additional 483 yards and a touchdown on kickoff returns too. As if that wasn't tough enough, the Eagles also play in the Hoosier Crossroads Conference that has a wealth of Division I talent each year. Even as a sophomore last year, he held his own against this slate, and Friday night he took very little time in showing he would make an even bigger impact as a junior.

In the season opener agaisnt Pike, the Red Devils made the mistake of kicking to him on the opening kickoff. Just 12 seconds later Hilton was in the end zone for the first time, taking the kick back 90 yards for a rousing start to his junior season.