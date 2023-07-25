Purdue needs a new kicker in 2023. We have already featured two of the contenders for that job, but today we feature the guy who might be the favorite.

Ben Freehill - Sr. (RS)

Gibson City, IL (Gibson City Melvin-Sibley HS)

6'1", 190 pounds

Kicker

2023 Projection: Possible starter

If Freehill becomes Purdue's main kicker he will have waited a very long time for his first career attempt. He began his career at Oklahoma State before coming to Purdue in 2021. Since then, he has served as a part-time kickoff specialist. he had 42 kickoffs across the final six games in 2021 and 12 kickoffs across four games in 2022. He has had 16 touchbacks in that time and he even assisted on four tackles.

More will be asked of him in 2023. He will likely at least stay on kickoffs, but he has had a promising spring on placekicks. He is expected to battle Julio Macias and Caleb Krockover for the starting job.