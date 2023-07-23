Part of the joy of college football is finding guys that thrive in niche roles. Since there are two No. 41s on the roster we have a pair of players that both contibuted in small ways last season.

Ben Furtney - Jr. (RS)

South Elgin, IL (St. Charles North HS)

6', 225 pounds

Tight End

2023 Projection: Contributor at fullback

Furtney only had one offer coming out of high school, and it was at Cornell to play in the Ivy League. He instead chose to walk-on at Purdue. After redshirting in 2020 he found a home on special teams in 2021, appearing in 11 games. He even fielded one kickoff and had a return of six yards.

While he was originally a linebacker, he found a new role last year as a lead blocker at fullback and as a hybrid tight end. Last year he played in eight games before an injury sidelined him, and he even had a big 20 yard reception at Maryland. That catch set up the go-ahead score in the fourth quarter of a game Purdue went on to win.

Furtney should have a similar role this year. He won't get a lot of touches, but that play at Maryland showed he can make a difference when his number is called.

Caleb Krockover - Jr. (RS)

West Lafayette, IN (West Lafayette HS)

5'9", 195 pounds

Kicker

2023 Projection: Possible starter

Purdue needs a new kicker this season after the departure of the reliable Mitchell Fineran. Technically, Krockover has the most experience of the three potential replacements. He was a Big Ten Distinguished Scholar last season and he made his only extra point attempt of the season after the final touchdown against Indiana State.

Krockover is used to winning, and he has a lot of familiar faces around him in the locker room. In his junior season at West Lafayette he won a Class 3A state title with fellow Boilers George Karlaftis, Yanni Karlaftis, Kyle Adams, and Mo Omonode. He is expected to compete with Ben Freehill and Julio Macias to be this year's starting kicker.