Blackhawk Christian star, Josh Furst, will see his high school career draw to a close this spring as the Indiana high school basketball state tournament kicks off this week. As the postseason begins, Furst looks back on just how much his four years with the Braves have meant to him.

"It's been great. It's been a wonderful four years. With Coach Davidson for the first three years, he was a great coach and mentor. Coach Roth stepped up a lot this year, and he's done a great job with us. I've really loved my experience here," Furst said.

Former Indiana guard, Matt Roth, was brought in following Marc Davidson's resignation in April of 2022. Davidson was Furst's coach for three years before becoming too ill to coach as a result of a cancer diagnosis. The former Blackhawk Christian head coach passed away less than a month later.

Roth has carried on Davidson's legacy and has led a successful 2022-23 campaign. In just one year of coaching Furst, Roth sees the intangibles and skill set that make him an exceptional talent both on and off the court.

"He's leading the way, and he does all that, never comes off the floor, never complains, just comes ready to go the next day," Roth said. "He's just he's tried and true. He's somebody who doesn't waver when you're playing."

His career has been filled with massive on-court success both individually and as a team, but the most impactful memory Furst will take away is the community atmosphere and the relationships he's formed during his time with the Braves.

"The community, to be honest. I know I can always come back to these people and my teammates. Most of my teammates are like my best friends anyways, so it's just been great building relationships with people," Furst said.