Since arriving on campus over the off-season, Abdur-Rahmaan Yaseen's coaches are hard pressed to recall a time he dropped a pass.

"I don't know if I've seen him drop a ball," Ryan Walters said.

"I can't think of one off the top of my head," Graham Harrell said.

Yaseen has earned praise from his head coach and offensive coordinator for his ability to somehow always come down with the football when it comes his way. That ability is no accident, however. It is a testament to his hard work and dedication.

"That's just a credit to some things I do outside of practice and stuff like that. Keeping my routine and stuff like that," Yaseen said. "That's something [Walters] tells us all the time, is 'live your routine' and catching passes outside of practice is what I do a lot."

The redshirt junior wide receiver shared that he will juggle, among other exercises to help keep up his hand eye coordination. Yaseen did not want to give away his secrets, but gave a glimpse into what he does to stay sharp catching the ball.

"I don't like putting my secrets out there," Yaseen said with a smirk. "But I'll say about 100, 200 maybe between footballs and tennis balls and stuff like that."

While those drills have helped him master his craft, Yaseen believes that working diligently has helped him improve his pass catching skills.

"It's about being consistent in whatever it is you're doing. The best way to catch footballs is to catch more footballs," Yaseen said.

Purdue's offensive coordinator Graham Harrell has taken notice of Yaseen's hard work since the two connected this off-season. As Harrell was conducting his usual Tuesday's meeting with the media, the pass catcher was still out on the practice field putting in the extra work. That sight is nothing new for Harrell.

"Some of that is because, he's just walking off right now he's the last one on the field, because he's out here working on catching the football and really being focused on that," offensive coordinator Graham Harrell said.

Harrell referenced Amon-Ra St. Brown's mindset, who he coached at USC and is now one of the top young pass catchers in the NFL, sharing that St. Brown would catch 202 balls after every practice. Purdue's offensive coordinator believes Yaseen has the same mentality as the Detroit Lions wide receiver in that respect.

"That same like mindset of like you can improve on anything, continue to improve on everything. So, he stays out here, he works. It means something to him. It's important to him," Harrell said.