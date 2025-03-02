Advertisement
Mar 2, 2025
VIDEO: Katie Gearlds talks Indiana loss, future of program and more
Dub Jellison
On the heels of Purdue women’s basketball’s loss to Indiana on Sunday, head coach Katie Gearlds discusses the defeat, the 2025 senior class, what comes next for the program and more.

