College Basketball Rankings March 3

Purdue was able to break its losing streak with a 10 point home win over UCLA. That was enough to keep the Boilermakers in the top 25 for the 56th consecutive week. Even with nine losses Purdue has not come close to leaving the top 25 at any point this year. Purdue has played one of the toughest schedules in the country with even Yale adding a small boost to the schedule.
The win over UCLA pushes Purdue up two spots in this week's poll.
OTHERS RECEIVING VOTES: VCU 85, Vanderbilt 78, Oregon 37, Drake 18, UC San Diego 17, Illinois 16, Mississippi 13, UCLA 8, Gonzaga 8, Kansas 5, High Point 4, UConn 4, New Mexico 2, Creighton 2, Akron 1.
